'People Would Confuse Us': Rebel Wilson Thinks Adele Hates Her Because of Size Comparisons

Rebel Wilson thinks Adele "hates" her because of comparisons people used to make about the two celebs due to their size, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me," Wilson wrote in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, Us Weekly confirms.

"There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another ... I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her."