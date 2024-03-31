'People Would Confuse Us': Rebel Wilson Thinks Adele Hates Her Because of Size Comparisons
Rebel Wilson thinks Adele "hates" her because of comparisons people used to make about the two celebs due to their size, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me," Wilson wrote in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, Us Weekly confirms.
"There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another ... I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her."
The Bridesmaids star went on to explain that whenever she crossed paths with Adele at public events, the Grammy Award-winning singer "always quickly turns away."
"As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to 'Fat Amy,’" Wilson wrote, referring to the character she played in the Pitch Perfect movie franchise.
Both stars have undergone dramatic weight loss transformations in recent years, with Wilson shedding nearly 80 pounds during a "Year of Health" in 2020.
"It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,’” she explained in a 2021 Instagram Live. "That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality. It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”
Wilson welcomed a daughter, Royce, via surrogate in November 2022.
Adele went through a similar transformation, losing around 100 pounds between 2017 and 2019.
“Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” Adele recalled to Vogue in October 2021. “I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t.”
Wilson also called out Sacha Baron Cohen in her forthcoming memoir, claiming that he acted like a "massive a------" while filming the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby and threatened her over the release of the book.
Cohen fired back at his former co-star's claims, calling them "demonstrably false" in a statement shared via a representative.
Wilson's book Rebel Rising is out Tuesday, April 2.