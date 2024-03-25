Home > Omg > Rebel Wilson Rebel Wilson Exposes Sacha Baron Cohen as 'A------' Actor Who 'Threatened' Her Over Release of New Memoir: 'You Will All Know the Truth' Source: MEGA Rebel Wilson exposed the actor who allegedly “threatened” her over several claims made in her upcoming new memoir. By: Connor Surmonte Mar. 25 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Rebel Wilson exposed the “a------” actor who allegedly “threatened” her over several claims made in her upcoming new memoir, RadarOnline.com can report. In a shocking development to come one week after Wilson teased the identity of a “massive a------” in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, the actress exposed who it was exactly that she was talking about.

Source: MEGA According to Wilson, it was Sacha Baron Cohen.

According to Wilson, it was Sacha Baron Cohen. “The ‘a------’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen,” she revealed over the weekend.

Wilson also accused Cohen of “threatening” her over certain claims made in Rebel Rising. She also accused him of working to “stop the press coming out about” her new book. “I wrote about an a------hole in my book,” Wilson wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post over the weekend. “Now, said a------ is trying to threaten me.”

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers,” she alleged further. “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.” Wilson first teased the A-list “a-------” she worked with on March 15 in another Instagram post about her upcoming Rebel Rising memoir.

Although the Pitch Perfect star did not name Cohen at the time, she did discuss a “massive a------” who she worked alongside with on an unspecified project. “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a------- policy,” she said in her initial post on March 15. “It means, like, ‘Yeah, I don’t work with a-------s.’”

"I was like, 'Oh, yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical,'" she continued. "But then what they meant really sunk in because I worked with a massive a------." "And yeah, now I definitely have a no a-------s policy."

Wilson and Cohen previously worked together on the 2016 comedy Grimsby. Cohen starred as the main character while Wilson played Cohen’s character’s girlfriend. Wilson discussed the production of the film during an interview back in 2014, and she called Cohen “outrageous” for his “harassing” behavior on set.

Source: MEGA Wilson also claimed that Cohen asked her to “stick [her] finger up [his] butt” for a scene in "Borat."

“Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’” she alleged during an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show at the time. “Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent, Sharon, and tell her how much you are harassing me,’” she added.

Wilson also claimed that Cohen asked her to “stick [her] finger up [his] butt” for a scene in Borat. Rebel Rising is scheduled to hit bookshelves on April 2, according to OK!

