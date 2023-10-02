Biggest Losers! 10 Craziest Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations
Action Bronson
F---, That's Delicious host Action Bronson has successfully lost 127 pounds from his weight since starting his weight loss journey in April 2020.
In an Instagram post in June 2022, the 39-year-old Baby Blue rapper said he reached 375 pounds and decided to prevent himself from "going straight to the graveyard" by committing to a healthier lifestyle.
Adele
After going through a heartbreak and finding herself again, Adele left everyone shocked when she posted a photo of herself taken at Drake's birthday party in October 2019. She debuted her 100-pound weight loss in an Instagram post as she marked her 32nd birthday.
"I know I look really, really different since you last saw me," she said in her Saturday Night Live opening monologue in 2020. "But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions…I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose."
The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker soon confirmed to Vogue that her intense exercise routine include weight lifting and circuit training.
Jacob Batalon
Jacob Batalon's physique changed in every Spider-Man film he appeared in over the past few years. After his first appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, he successfully lost 112 pounds and debuted a dramatic physical transformation.
Batalon told Men's Health that he changed his diet and routine that he developed since he was a child to maintain a sustainable and effective way of losing weight. His new activities include going to the gym to work out for 90 minutes six days a week.
He also follows a health plan and monitors his food intake.
Katie Maloney
After years of dieting, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney lost more than 20 pounds after years of suffering from fat shaming.
"I think dieting is not sustainable and it's very short term and just sets you up for failure," she told Hollywood Life. "So now I just feel like I just know how to, like, eat for my body and metabolism."
The reality TV star added that she always consumes fruits, nuts, and cheese for her snacks.
Mama June
Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star June Shannon, a.k.a. Mama June, debuted a new physique in 2016 when she lost more than 300 pounds after a gastric sleeve surgery. Although she relied on the procedure, she also followed a diet to keep her body at a healthier weight.
Amid the use of Ozempic trend in Hollywood, the From Not to Hot star told the Daily Mail that she is not interested in using the drug because of its side effects.
"It is using a drug that isn't really prescribed to do that. They're using a diabetic drug to take care of weight loss," she said, adding, "No offense to people out there that are doing it, but it's just not for me. I want to stay clean. I'm not judging anyone, but it's not for me."
Post Malone
credited his lifestyle changes as the things that helped him trim his figure. He told "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that he cut 55 pounds from his 240 pounds weight.
"Shows, soda," he said of the thing that made him lose weight. "Soda is so bad. It's so bad, but it's so good. I'll have a soda. I'm a bad boy and I'll have a Monster energy (drink)."
Randy Jackson
Randy Jackson used to weigh 358 pounds, but his diabetes diagnosis pushed him to follow a better lifestyle.
In 2003, he underwent gastric bypass surgery to reduce his stomach's size and reroute parts of his digestive system so his body would not absorb so much food. After the procedure, he lost more than 100 pounds.
However, he struggled to maintain it when he returned to American Idol.
Jackson helped himself by not having restrictions on his food intake and consuming sweets in moderation.
"If I really feel like I need to have a piece of candy, I have a small piece so that in my mind, I'm not saying, 'No, no, no,'" he said. "The more you deny yourself, the more you're going to go on a bender and have 18 candy bars without stopping at some point."
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson visited a fertility doctor in 2019 as she began planning to have a child despite her polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis. However, she was told that harvesting and freezing her eggs would be more possible if she lost weight.
"I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight," she told People. "It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."
After the consultation, she committed to lifestyle changes and lost almost 80 pounds.
Ross Mathews
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Ross Matthews followed a diet that made him lose 60 pounds in three years. He told Page Six during his appearance at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Gala that he maintained his weight by cooking for himself.
While the Ozempic trend continues, he clarified that he did not take anything to shed pounds but added that he has no judgment toward anyone who opted for that weight loss technique.
Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rimes lost more than 100 pounds after years of health journey, and she declared that she now feels better and healthier than ever.
"After I lost weight, I discovered that people found me valuable," she penned in her blog. "Worthy of conversation. A person one could look at. A person one could compliment. A person one could admire."