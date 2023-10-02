Biggest Losers! 10 Craziest Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations

After going through a heartbreak and finding herself again, Adele left everyone shocked when she posted a photo of herself taken at Drake's birthday party in October 2019. She debuted her 100-pound weight loss in an Instagram post as she marked her 32nd birthday.

"I know I look really, really different since you last saw me," she said in her Saturday Night Live opening monologue in 2020. "But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions…I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose."

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker soon confirmed to Vogue that her intense exercise routine include weight lifting and circuit training.