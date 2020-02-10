Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Adele Shows Off Massive 100-Pound Weight Loss In Shocking New Photo

Adele continues to drop jaws with her shocking weight loss!

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer looked like a completely different person when she posed for an Instagram photo posted on Monday, February 10.

In the shot, Adele is wearing a sequined cheetah-print gown and posing with Polish television host Kinga Rusin at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s private Oscars after-party in Hollywood.

“Honestly, I didn’t recognize her because she is thin as a comma now,” Ruskin commented about Adele.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adele revealed she had lost “something like 100 pounds,” according to Massachusetts native Lexi Larson, 19, who recently ran into the star while on vacation. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

The singer’s new attitude is a far cry from earlier last year, when the 31 year old had her life turned upside down after splitting from husband Simon Konecki, 45.

Adele officially filed for divorce in September, but the two, who are parents to 7-year-old son Angelo, had separated five months prior and had allegedly been leading separate lives.

After word of the separation got out, Adele began to shed the weight and she turned heads when she showed up to Drake’s birthday party in October.

