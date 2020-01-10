Adele is thriving amid the backlash.

While on vacation in Anguilla with Harry Styles and James Corden, the singer happily admitted to a fan that she’s lost a ton of weight following her divorce filing!

“She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience,” Massachusetts native Lexi Larson, 19, told PEOPLE of her conversation with the Grammy-winner, 31. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

The teen ran into the star — who was dining with Styles, 25 — at Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack on January 3. She said their conversation was inspiring and positive, and while she wanted to take a photo with Adele, the singer respectfully declined because she didn’t want paparazzi around her son, Angelo, 7, who was there with her.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the “Hello” singer has been on a weight loss journey ever since the news of her September 2019 split from estranged husband Simon Konecki. Photos of her out and about in recent months show her looking thinner than ever, and while some fans have been supportive of her health kick, others have been accusing her of promoting a “fat-phobia” agenda by changing her famously curvy frame.

“You look better when you are bigger,” a fan commented on her recent Instagram post.

“I want the old adele,” another added.

“Wth. Adele not looking like Adele anymore,” a third user wrote.

Fans are also reportedly worried about her shocking weight transformation. A source exclusively told Radar: “Nobody disputes she’s done brilliantly to lose this weight, but now it’s getting obsessive.”

“If she left it as she is now that would be fine, but she’s talking about losing a bunch more and really pushing herself to get the body of an athlete,” the insider added. “She’s eating bird-sized portions and working out non-stop in the gym – often up to three times a day!”

Adele has not responded publicly to the criticism, but according to Larson, she looks happy as ever in her new body!