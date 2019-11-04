Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fears For Dieting Adele: Friends Begging Singer To 'Slow Down!'

Fears For Dieting Adele: Friends Begging Singer To 'Slow Down!'

Fears For Dieting Adele: Friends Begging Singer To 'Slow Down!' The star stepped out looking much thinner amid her divorce.

She’s looking fantastic after dropping a ton of weight amid her divorce, but friends of Adele are urging her to slow down and stop dieting, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report!

“Nobody disputes she’s done brilliantly to lose this weight, but now it’s getting obsessive,” says an insider.

Pals of the singer were worried she’s taking her diet too far. “If she left it as she is now that would be fine, but she’s talking about losing a bunch more and really pushing herself to get the body of an athlete.”

Concerns among her loved ones include, “She’s eating bird-sized portions and working out non-stop in the gym – often up to three times a day!”

“Fitness has turned into a real OCD obsession, but she can’t seem to do moderation at all.”

Meanwhile, as Radar readers know, Adele’s slim down came off the heels of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

Last week, the singer debuted an elegant new look at Drake’s star-studded birthday party.

Photos show Adele looking chic in a black off-the-shoulder velvet dress and heels. Her hair was pulled back in a Sharon Stone-inspired do, from Stone’s iconic character in the 1995 film Casino.

Adele, 31, pulled off a cat-eye with copper eyeshadow, and completed her look with a set of dangly, white, oversized earrings.

Apart from flaunting her trendy new style, Adele also showed off her weight loss.

Scroll through for more!