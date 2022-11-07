Secret Surrogate! Rebel Wilson Announces Birth Of First Child, Meet Daughter Royce
Surprise — Rebel Wilson is a mom! The Pitch Perfect actress announced the birth of her first child, daughter Royce, after welcoming the baby via secret surrogate, and no one knew she was coming, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rebel, 42, proudly revealed her week-old daughter — who she's nickname is Roycie — in a sweet Instagram post, giving her fans the first look at the newborn. Showing Royce in a soft pink onesie with adorable unicorn feet, the star made it clear that she was bursting with excitement over motherhood.
"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," Rebel captioned the first photo of her daughter. "I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!"
Revealing this has been "years in the making," Rebel thanked her top-secret surrogate.
"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," she continued. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"
Rebel concluded her post by stating she's learning the ins and outs of motherhood every second.
"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club," she stated.
Rebel's baby bombshell comes just days after she shot down rumors that she's engaged to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. Sharing a photo of them at Disneyland, the star clarified, “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged."
The Bridesmaids actress revealed their relationship in June 2022.
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince...," Rebel stated in their couple debut, adding, "but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."
She ended the announcement with a rainbow emoji and the hashtag, "Love is love."