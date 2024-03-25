Book Bombshell: Sacha Baron Cohen Shuts Down Rebel Wilson's Claims He Was a 'Massive A------' While Filming 'The Brothers Grimsby'
Sacha Baron Cohen fired back at claims made by former costar Rebel Wilson that he acted like a "massive a------" while filming the R-rated comedy flick The Brothers Grimsby, alleging her narrative of the events is inaccurate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The film was released in March 2016, in which Wilson portrayed the wife of his character Nobby, who reunites with his long-lost secret agent brother (Mark Strong) after he became privy to a sinister plot. The two team up to help to save the world and prove Strong's innocence.
Earlier this month, The Pitch Perfect actress teased that she now has a "no a-------" policy when working in Hollywood due to one particular star in the movie biz, revealing the celebrity's moniker and details would be featured in her upcoming memoir.
Wilson revealed that her experience with Baron Cohen would be shared within chapter 23, claiming that she faced fresh pushback from the actor in an attempt to stop the publication of her Rebel Rising memoir. She vowed to release it no matter what so fans can know "the truth."
"I wrote about an a------ in my book. Now, said a------ is trying to threaten me," she wrote via Instagram Stories on March 22. "He hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers."
In a response shared via his rep, Cohen fired back, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."
This isn't the first time Wilson has addressed Baron Cohen's alleged on-set behavior. Back in 2014, she claimed he pressured her to appear nude and do other distasteful and offensive things.
"Sacha is so outrageous. Every day he's like, 'Just go naked, it will be funny.' And I'm, like, 'No!'" Wilson claimed on Australian radio's Kyle and Jackie O Show. "Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, 'Sacha, I'm going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me.'"
During the final scene, she claimed the dynamic took an awkward shift.
"He was like, 'Rebel, can you just stick your finger up my butt?' And I went, 'What do you mean Sacha? That's not in the script,'" she claimed. "And he's like, 'Look, I'll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it'll be a really funny bit.'"
Baron Cohen had never addressed the allegations until her latest post.