Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are 'Going Strong' After Relationship Went Public: Report
Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are still reportedly in a happy relationship despite the public attention their romance has garnered, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shue, the ex-husband of Amy Robach, and Fiebig, the ex-wife of T.J. Holmes, found solace in each other's company after going through divorces with their former partners.
The relationship between Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 45, was made public in December, sparking curiosity and speculation among the media and fans.
“Marilee and Andrew are going strong,” one source close to the couple told People. “She seems really happy with him."
This revelation came shortly after the news broke that Robach and Holmes had found love with each other, leading to questions about the timeline of events and the impact on their respective divorce proceedings.
In November 2022, it was revealed that Robach and Holmes, former co-anchors of Good Morning America, were dating, creating a buzz within the industry. However, by January 2023, both Robach and Holmes had lost their anchor jobs following an internal investigation by their employer.
The situation took a turn in December 2023 when Robach and Holmes addressed the public on their podcast, clarifying misconceptions about infidelity.
"Nov. 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," Holmes told his listeners. "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."
Soon after, Shue and Fiebig made their first public appearance together in New York City, followed by another sighting at JFK airport in January, indicating the progression of their relationship.
Holmes and Fiebig finalized their divorce in December 2022, coinciding with the emergence of news about Robach and Holmes' relationship.
In response to the media frenzy surrounding their personal lives, Holmes and Robach expressed their commitment to maintaining a dignified stance and focusing on their new podcast.
Holmes stated, "But this place, this podcast, this platform is not and will never be … We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip."
As the couples navigate through the intense public scrutiny, their determination to move forward with their lives and projects remains steadfast. Despite the challenges the media spotlight poses, their resilience and dedication to their new beginnings shine through.