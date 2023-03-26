Transgender Woman Assaulted, Harassed And 'Humiliated' By A TSA Agent At JFK Airport

The flyer, Mara, took to Twitter to vent about the incident to express how "humiliated" she felt by the whole experience.

She tweeted a photo of herself in the airport bathroom with the caption on top which read, "Hi, so a TSA agent at JFK airport punched me in the genitalia, yelled at me for having a penis (?) and humiliated me in front of everyone after i told her to please stop."

She asked her followers how she should proceed safely.

The victim followed the tweet with a photo of her crying claiming that she cried for over an hour and that her "balls still hurt so bad."