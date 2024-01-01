Amy Robach Keeping Close Eye on Boyfriend T.J. Holmes, Afraid Women Will Try to 'Snatch Him Away': Report
While former Good Morning America co-hosts turned lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they're in it for the long term, a bombshell report claimed insecurities have plagued their controversial relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Robach, 50, reportedly won't let her beau and his wandering eyes out of her sight for fear he'll find another lover.
According to the National Enquirer, Robach was all over Holmes, 46, at the recent wedding of Today producer Jennifer Long in New York City and sources said it was clear she was marking her territory.
"Amy says T.J.'s a sexy, gorgeous man and she's keeping on the lookout for women who might want to snatch him away," a tipster told the outlet.
"It's not like she doesn't trust him, although word around GMA is Amy wasn't his first office fling," the source continued. "It's other women she doesn't trust — or so she likes to make out, because Amy 's also jealous of anybody who takes his attention away from her!"
Insiders also claim the two peas in a pod go everywhere and do everything together, from the gym to having lunch.
Despite reportedly being with each other around the clock, insiders claimed Robach is still nervous over Holmes' past.
"Plus, Amy checks his cell phone!" a mole spilled. "She literally smothers him, but he doesn't seem to mind — not yet."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Holmes' and Robach's reps for comment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple's romance was exposed in November 2022 when they were caught on a romantic weekend getaway trip.
At the time, Holmes and Robach claimed they were both separated from their spouses — lawyer Marilee Fiebig and Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, respectively — however, they were still legally married to other people nonetheless.
Subsequently, the co-hosts lost their prized gigs and ABC officially cut ties with the anchors in January.
In a surprising twist, the traumatic ending of their marriages brought Fiebig and Shue together.