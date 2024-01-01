Your tip
Amy Robach Keeping Close Eye on Boyfriend T.J. Holmes, Afraid Women Will Try to 'Snatch Him Away': Report

amy robach tj holmes handsy dirty dancing today show producer wedding
Source: MEGA

Holmes says he needs time to cool down after a fight and admitted that Robach's apologies don't come quick enough.

By:

Jan. 1 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

While former Good Morning America co-hosts turned lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they're in it for the long term, a bombshell report claimed insecurities have plagued their controversial relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Robach, 50, reportedly won't let her beau and his wandering eyes out of her sight for fear he'll find another lover.

amy robach tj holmes fuming exes romance stole thunder
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Robach won't let Holmes out of her sight for fear another woman will catch his eye.

According to the National Enquirer, Robach was all over Holmes, 46, at the recent wedding of Today producer Jennifer Long in New York City and sources said it was clear she was marking her territory.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

amy robach tj holmes sara haines fired the view gma affair scandal
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Robach trusts Holmes but not 'other women.'

"Amy says T.J.'s a sexy, gorgeous man and she's keeping on the lookout for women who might want to snatch him away," a tipster told the outlet.

"It's not like she doesn't trust him, although word around GMA is Amy wasn't his first office fling," the source continued. "It's other women she doesn't trust — or so she likes to make out, because Amy 's also jealous of anybody who takes his attention away from her!"

Insiders also claim the two peas in a pod go everywhere and do everything together, from the gym to having lunch.

tj holmes settles divorce marilee fiebig secret affair amy robach
Source: MEGA

Holmes and Robach were ousted from "Good Morning America" and ABC in January.

MORE ON:
Amy Robach

Despite reportedly being with each other around the clock, insiders claimed Robach is still nervous over Holmes' past.

"Plus, Amy checks his cell phone!" a mole spilled. "She literally smothers him, but he doesn't seem to mind — not yet."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Holmes' and Robach's reps for comment.

andrew shue marilee fiebig first photos
Source: MEGA; @marileefholmes/Instagram; MEGA

Meanwhile, their ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are dating.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple's romance was exposed in November 2022 when they were caught on a romantic weekend getaway trip.

At the time, Holmes and Robach claimed they were both separated from their spouses — lawyer Marilee Fiebig and Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, respectively — however, they were still legally married to other people nonetheless.

Subsequently, the co-hosts lost their prized gigs and ABC officially cut ties with the anchors in January.

In a surprising twist, the traumatic ending of their marriages brought Fiebig and Shue together.

