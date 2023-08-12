Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Bitter Over Lara Spencer Takeover: Fired 'GMA' Cheats 'Badmouth' Her 'Every Change They Get'
Golden girl Lara Spencer swooped in to pull Good Morning America out of a ratings nosedive — leaving ousted co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes fuming and more bitter than ever, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources snitched the embattled couple never expected the morning show to recover after their abrupt dismissal when their torrid forbidden affair was exposed.
"Amy and T.J. loved hearing GMA's ratings dropped in the wake of their departure, but to their dismay, Lara saved the day," revealed an insider. "She's more popular than they were, and the show has skyrocketed to No. 1 in the ratings."
While the general consensus is that Lara, 54, won over viewers with her smart, sunny personality, sources said Robach and Holmes claimed their scandalous affair — which caused the bust-up of both of their marriages — generated more interest in GMA, and Spencer was merely riding their coattails.
Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, "badmouth Lara to industry contacts every chance they get, and their sour grapes poison every conversation they have about GMA."
But spies said Spencer is laughing all the way to the bank thanks to a fat pay hike — which is sticking in her enemies' craw.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Robach and Holmes' rep for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the disgraced ex-GMA stars are "determined to have it all" after losing their jobs at ABC in January after an internal investigation discovered they had violated company policy, specifically the morality clause, by not disclosing their forbidden romance.
Insiders shared they are totally "in step" about their future together.
"They're very happy and talking about when and where to marry," tattled a tipster. Their marriages disintegrated after their secret relationship was made public.
Robach divorced her Melrose Place actor husband, Andrew Shue, and Holmes filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, and is still working on legally ending his marriage; however, it's been alleged that Fiebig is ready "to take him for everything he's worth."
Meanwhile, it's been reported that Robach is set to sign a million-dollar deal with NewsNation — despite the network passing on her hunky lover.
The couple met with a slew of networks, including CBS Media Ventures, CNN, FOX Entertainment, and others, about launching a syndicated program similar to the married morning show lovers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos — but NewsNation allegedly wants a show featuring just Robach.
While Holmes' career comeback seems to be still a work in progress, his relationship with Robach is full steam ahead. Not only was he caught purchasing a promise ring ahead of her birthday, but they were also seen exiting a real estate agency, signifying they are house hunting.