The new development is listed as the "tallest residential structure" in Weho, according to a report. Units include panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills.

Amenities in the new building include a 24-hour concierge, gym, pool, spa, and dining area. The building has two penthouses that were offered as a $100 million package, according to The Real Deal.

At the moment, Kyle is living at their 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 10,000 sq. ft. mansion located in Encino, California. Real estate records show the home has yet to be put up for sale.