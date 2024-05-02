Your tip
Separate Lives: 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Moves Out of Their $10 Million Mansion, Buys Hollywood Condo Next to Matt Damon

Mauricio is living it up in West Hollywood.

By:

May 2 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET



Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky moved out of their marital home and into a Hollywood bachelor pad as they continue to navigate life after splitting following 27 years together.

Sources close to the situation revealed the 53-year-old real estate mogul recently purchased a condo in a new luxury building in West Hollywood.

An insider told Us Weekly that Mauricio's new condo was located in the same building where Matt Damon recently bought a unit.

Real estate records obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed Damon bought a condo for $8.6 million.

Sources say Mauricio is no longer living at the Encino home when Kyle is around.

The new development is listed as the "tallest residential structure" in Weho, according to a report. Units include panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills.

Amenities in the new building include a 24-hour concierge, gym, pool, spa, and dining area. The building has two penthouses that were offered as a $100 million package, according to The Real Deal.

At the moment, Kyle is living at their 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 10,000 sq. ft. mansion located in Encino, California. Real estate records show the home has yet to be put up for sale.

Kyle with Morgan Wade.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

The source said Mauricio does stay at the Encino home when Kyle is out of town.

Kyle hanging out with Morgan.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kyle and Mauricio separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Sources say the estranged couple has yet to talk about a potential "divorce" but are living their own lives.

"They both agreed it’s too messy financially as Kyle has a huge stake in The Agency," a source said.

For the past year, Kyle has been out and about with female country singer Morgan Wade. The duo have been flirty with each other and seem to enjoy leaning into rumors they are a couple — but Kyle has been adamant they are only friends.

Mauricio with his 'DWTS' partner Emma.

In October 2023, Mauricio was spotted holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater. A couple of months later, the real estate mogul was seen in Aspen partying with singer Anitta.

When pressed for details about the breakup during the reunion, Kyle told Andy Cohen that it was "nobody’s f------ business ... With any marriage, there’s issues that you have. They come up. You get busy, you’ve got kids.”

