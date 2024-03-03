'It's a Genocide': First Lady Jill Biden Cut Off by Pro-Palestinian Protesters Multiple Times During Speech in Tucson

According to NBC News, activists voicing their concerns disrupted Biden's remarks on four separate occasions.

One protester was heard shouting, "It's a genocide, Jill!" before being escorted out by the venue's security team.

The first lady focused her speech on topics crucial to female voters, including abortion rights. She highlighted President Joe Biden's support for pro-choice policies and criticized former President Donald Trump's stance on in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"Extremist Republicans led by Donald Trump are passing laws that prevent women from getting the health care they need, including IVF," Jill told those in attendance.