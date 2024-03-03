'It's a Genocide': First Lady Jill Biden Cut Off by Pro-Palestinian Protesters Multiple Times During Speech in Tucson
First Lady Jill Biden was interrupted by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters during a speech for her "Women for Biden-Harris" tour in Tucson, Arizona, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident took place on Saturday morning and was captured in videos taken during her address.
According to NBC News, activists voicing their concerns disrupted Biden's remarks on four separate occasions.
One protester was heard shouting, "It's a genocide, Jill!" before being escorted out by the venue's security team.
The first lady focused her speech on topics crucial to female voters, including abortion rights. She highlighted President Joe Biden's support for pro-choice policies and criticized former President Donald Trump's stance on in vitro fertilization (IVF).
"Extremist Republicans led by Donald Trump are passing laws that prevent women from getting the health care they need, including IVF," Jill told those in attendance.
Despite attempting to continue her address, Biden faced multiple interruptions from protesters demanding a ceasefire in the war-torn region. Shortly after beginning her speech, another demonstrator called for a pause in the conflict.
"I'm sorry to have to come and go so quickly," expressed Biden as the second protester was escorted out of the venue. She cited travel disruptions due to wind storms in Nevada as the reason for her shortened appearance.
The interruptions during the event were met with mixed reactions from the audience. While some attendees supported the protesters' cause, others responded with chants of "four more years."
Earlier in the week, a tragic incident occurred in western Gaza City, where over 100 individuals lost their lives and at least 760 were injured after IDF troops allegedly opened fire on a group of civilians gathered for food aid trucks.
The White House has been in negotiations for a temporary pause in fighting over the last month to secure the release of the remaining hostages captured during the October 7th attack in Israel.
Airdrops of food, medicine, water, and other supplies will provide aid in areas of Gaza where the fighting between Israel and Hamas is most intense.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during an Oval Office meeting with the prime minister of Italy, Biden confirmed the plans to help Gazans amid temporary cease-fire negotiations in the Israel-Hamas War.
“Innocent people got caught in a terrible war, unable to feed their families, and you saw the response when they tried to get aid. And we need to do more, and the United States will do more,” the president said.
However, during his announcement, Biden accidentally mixed up Gaza with Israel, leaving his aides to release a statement clarifying what the president meant.