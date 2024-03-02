Joe Biden Mocked for Confusing Gaza With Ukraine in Humanitarian Aid Announcement
President Joe Biden mistakenly referenced Ukraine instead of Gaza when discussing the provision of humanitarian aid, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The event, which took place on Friday while hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Washington, D.C., raised concerns about the delivery of aid to Palestinians in need.
The 81-year-old president referred to airdrops to help Volodymyr Zelensky's nation in a speech on Friday, March 1.
"We are going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine and seek to continue to open up other avenues into Ukraine, including the possibility of a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance," Biden said.
White House officials ended up having to step in and clarified the president's comments were referring to Gaza.
The Gaza Strip is currently facing severe shortages of food, medicines, and other essential supplies due to the destruction of infrastructure and restrictions imposed by Israel.
The situation has led to widespread hunger and malnutrition among the 2.2 million Palestinians residing in the area.
The Hamas-run health ministry reported that 30,000 Palestinians have died since the conflict began last October, highlighting the urgent need for international assistance.
The situation escalated after Israeli troops fired on a large crowd of Palestinians racing to pull food off an aid convoy in Gaza City on Thursday, February 29.
Several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France, Jordan, and the UK, have already conducted airdrops to provide immediate relief to the affected population.
The US, along with its allies, is working to increase the delivery of aid to Gaza through various means, including a marine corridor for large-scale humanitarian assistance.
Despite the confusion in Biden's statements, the US remains committed to delivering aid to Gaza and working with allies to provide essential supplies to the people of Gaza.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sen. Bernie Sanders joined the growing number of elected officials against Biden's ongoing support of Israel's military actions.
Sanders told MSNBC's Alex Wagner, "We need a new approach to Israel. For many, many years, we have given them a lot of money,"
"Recently, there was a vote. I voted against it to give them another $14 billion. My view, not another nickel for Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if he’s gonna continue this wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people." The senior senator explained. "It is an unprecedented disaster, Alex. I mean, it makes my stomach turn."