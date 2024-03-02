Joe Biden Mocked for Confusing Gaza With Ukraine in Humanitarian Aid Announcement

The 81-year-old president referred to airdrops to help Volodymyr Zelensky's nation in a speech on Friday, March 1.

"We are going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine and seek to continue to open up other avenues into Ukraine, including the possibility of a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance," Biden said.

White House officials ended up having to step in and clarified the president's comments were referring to Gaza.