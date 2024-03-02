Bernie Sanders Criticizes Joe Biden's 'Totally Absurd' Israel Policy Amid Ongoing Military Response in Gaza
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took a strong stance on Friday night regarding the U.S. policy toward Israel in light of its military actions following the recent violent attacks in Gaza.
The situation escalated after Israeli troops fired on a large crowd of Palestinians racing to pull food off an aid convoy in Gaza City on Thursday, February 29.
Sanders, known for his vocal and progressive views, criticized President Joe Biden's current approach to the Palestinian conflict during an appearance on MSNBC's Alex Wagner Tonight.
He emphasized the urgent need for increased humanitarian aid and a change in Israel's tactics to alleviate the crisis.
"We need a new approach to Israel. For many, many years, we have given them a lot of money," Sanders told Wagner. "Recently, there was a vote. I voted against it to give them another $14 billion. My view, not another nickel for Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if he’s gonna continue this wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people."
The senior senator went on to say, "It is an unprecedented disaster, Alex. I mean, it makes my stomach turn."
The events unfolded with Israel's military response to the attacks, resulting in a devastating toll on Gaza. With over 30,000 Palestinians killed and 85% of the population displaced, the region faces an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.
President Biden's handling of the situation has faced mounting scrutiny as calls for a more decisive stance resonate within his party.
Throughout the crisis, the United States has been a key player, providing military support to Israel and shielding it diplomatically.
Biden's decision to air-drop aid into Gaza marks a significant shift in strategy, aiming to alleviate the dire conditions caused by restricted humanitarian access. However, Sanders highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of the crisis.
In a compelling statement, Sanders underscored the urgency of the situation, stating, "We are talking about hundreds of thousands of children facing starvation." He also called for the immediate opening of borders to facilitate aid delivery and prevent further suffering among the Palestinian population.
Sanders also expressed his dissenting vote against a recent aid package for Israel, emphasizing the need to reevaluate the U.S.'s financial support.
He underscored the contradiction of simultaneously sending aid to Gaza while supplying weapons to Israel, calling for a coherent and ethical policy approach.