Bernie Sanders Criticizes Joe Biden's 'Totally Absurd' Israel Policy Amid Ongoing Military Response in Gaza

Sanders, known for his vocal and progressive views, criticized President Joe Biden's current approach to the Palestinian conflict during an appearance on MSNBC's Alex Wagner Tonight.

He emphasized the urgent need for increased humanitarian aid and a change in Israel's tactics to alleviate the crisis.

"We need a new approach to Israel. For many, many years, we have given them a lot of money," Sanders told Wagner. "Recently, there was a vote. I voted against it to give them another $14 billion. My view, not another nickel for Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if he’s gonna continue this wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people."

The senior senator went on to say, "It is an unprecedented disaster, Alex. I mean, it makes my stomach turn."