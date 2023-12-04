Home > News WATCH: News Anchor Ends Interview After Israeli Spokesman Contradicts Network's Gaza Claims Source: Sky News A news anchor abruptly ended an interview with an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson this weekend. By: Connor Surmonte Dec. 4 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

A news anchor abruptly ended an interview with an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson this weekend after the IDF spokesperson contradicted the network’s claims about Gaza, RadarOnline.com can report. In a surprising incident to come shortly after the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came to an end in Gaza on Friday, IDF international spokesperson Doron Spielman appeared for an interview on Sky News with Sky News host Jonathan Samuels.

MAJ (Res.) @DoronSpielman had the facts, but Sky News didn’t have the time to hear the full answer: pic.twitter.com/eUNUdhFr2p — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 3, 2023

But the interview did not last more than one minute because Samuels abruptly cut Spielman off after the pair started to discuss the claim that there is “no power” in Gaza because Israeli forces allegedly shut the Palestinian city’s power off. The IDF recently announced that they would notify Gazan citizens about where to expect incoming airstrikes to allow those citizens to flee the area and seek shelter.

Samuels noted that those warnings would not do the Gazans any good because the Palestinian citizens do not have the power to charge their phones or connect to the internet to view the warnings. “You’re telling people where is going to be targeted next,” the Sky News host said. “People don’t have power to power their mobile phones. They haven’t got Wi-Fi.”

Spielman refuted the claim that there is “no power” in Gaza and pointed to the fact that hundreds of Gazans recorded the recent hostage exchanges between Hamas and Israel as proof that Gaza still has power and Wi-Fi. “Well, I don’t know,” the IDF spokesman responded. “I mean, I think you and all of your viewers saw our hostages being paraded through the streets as they were released to Israel over those seven nights and hundreds of Gazans holding their phones, videoing them.”

“So clearly, there’s enough power to power their phones when they’re parading our hostages throughout Gaza,” Spielman continued. “Now, that same power to their phones will be to get the maps, download the maps, look at the fliers.” Samuels then cut Spielman off as the IDF spokesperson attempted to explain the matter further.

"Major Spielman I'm so sorry, we are out of time, but we appreciate your comments this evening," the Sky News anchor said before the network cut to a commercial break. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Israel declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian terrorist group launched a devastating attack against southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

More than 1,400 Israeli citizens were killed in the attack while hundreds more were kidnapped by Hamas and taken hostage in Gaza. The two parties recently agreed to a seven-day ceasefire to conduct a hostage exchange. 110 hostages were released by Hamas before the ceasefire ended on Friday and the two opposing sides resumed fighting.

"Sleeping Israelis once again woke up to the sound of the red siren of Hamas rockets falling at us once again from Gaza," Spielman said on Friday. “The political echelon can decide to take this in whatever direction that they want to, that is always an option for them,” the IDF spokesperson continued. “They have given us the order as the military that this truce has been violated.”

