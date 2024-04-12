Lakers Forward Christian Wood Attempting to Settle Custody and Restraining Order Dispute With Model Ex-Girlfriend
Christian Wood is trying to defuse the situation with his ex-girlfriend, model Yasmine Lopez, after being granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against her. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Lakers player revealed he and Lopez are attempting to settle their custody dispute over their newborn son and the TRO mess.
As this outlet reported, Lopez — who boasts over one million followers on social media — was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Wood after being accused of trashing his Mercedes-Benz. The NBA star listed several other alleged instances to support his need for protection.
Wood also requested permanent joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their infant son, Kobe Sean.
Wood and Lopez had a hearing this week about making the TRO permanent as it expired on March 20, but no decision was made because the exes informed the court that they agreed to hash out their issues.
"Counsel for Petitioner requests a continuance of this matter, for purposes of a possible settlement and counsel represents to the Court that Respondent is in agreement with the request to continue. The Court finds there is good cause, and Petitioner’s request for a continuance of this hearing is granted," the documents read.
The Lakers forward and his model ex's next TRO hearing has been scheduled for April 30 unless they can come to a mutual agreement before then.
RadarOnline.com told you — Lopez was ordered to keep her distance from Wood, his home, his work, and his cars last month after he accused her of climbing the fence of his mansion with her friends and scratching the hood of his pricey Mercedes in February.
The one exception to the rule was having "brief and peaceful contact" with each other over conversations about Kobe. She was also instructed to "not abuse," harass, attack, threaten, or stalk Wood after he claimed Lopez caused him mental and emotional stress and financial damage to his property following their breakup in December 2022.
Lopez was arrested during the Mercedes-Benz incident, in which Wood claimed she also gained access to another one of his vehicles, opened the front gate, and began walking in his yard, resulting in his neighbors calling the cops. After taking her into custody, law enforcement allegedly instructed him to pick up his son from Lopez's friend's home — or risk child protective services getting involved.
However, she allegedly refused to give him Kobe and began "making allegations against me and misrepresenting facts to the media to gain favor," he claimed. In his TRO petition, Wood cited two more instances when his ex allegedly damaged his property.
In August 2023, Wood claimed Lopez broke into his home and destroyed statues, glass, and other valuables while allegedly trying to hit him. He also alleged she spray-painted his Lamborghini in January 2023. Wood accused his ex of using his publicized game schedule to keep track of his whereabouts and vandalize his stuff.