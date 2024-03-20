Lakers’ Christian Wood Struggling to Serve Ex-Girlfriend Yasmine Lopez With Restraining Order Despite PI’s Help

NBA star Christian Wood has been unable to serve his ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez with the court order prohibiting her from coming within 100 yards of him. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Lakers star hired a private investigator to track down Lopez.

Source: @theyasminelopez/instagram

The PI said he drove out to Lopez’ alleged personal residence in Porter Ranch, California. However, he said there was no car in the driveway and the home “appeared vacant with lights off and no activity within the residence.” The private investigator said he ran a search and found a new address for Lopez in North Carolina. He said that based on his research, Lopez “is a social media influencer and model who travels extensively and this case would require far more investigative research and possible surveillance of known locations where respondent visits in order to effect personal service.”

Earlier this month, Wood was granted a temporary restraining order against his model ex-girlfriend. In his petition, he accused Lopez, who is the mother of his child, of causing him mental and emotional distress. Wood said they broke up in December 2022. They share an 8-month-old son named Kobe Sean.

Source: mega

In his filing, Wood claimed Lopez and her friends showed up to his home on February 23, 2024. He said the group climbed his fence to gain access to his Mercedes-Benz. The NBA star said Lopez scratched up the vehicle. Wood said Lopez opened the door to another vehicle and was able to open the front gate. He said his ex-proceeded to walk away his yard.

The basketball pro said his neighbors saw Lopez and called the police; Wood said his ex-girlfriend was arrested at the scene. Wood said the police told him to pick up his son at Lopez’s friend’s home. He said Lopez’s friend refused to give him his children.’

Source: @theyasminelopez/instagram

Wood accused the friend of “making allegations against me and misrepresenting facts to the media to gain favor." In the filing, Wood detailed an incident in January 2023 where she allegedly spray-painted his Lambo.

He recalled another incident in August 2023 where Lopez allegedly broke into his home and destroyed his property. He Wood told the court he believed his ex-girlfriend was using his NBA schedule to determine when to vandalize his property. He demanded joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their son.

The judge granted Wood’s petition for a temporary restraining order. The court set a hearing to determine whether to make the order permanent — but Wood needs to serve Lopez with the paperwork first. The temporary restraining order instructed Lopez to stay 100 yards away from Wood.