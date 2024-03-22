Lakers' Christian Wood To Face Off With Ex-Girlfriend Yasmine Lopez After Accusing Her of Trashing His Mercedes-Benz
NBA star Christian Wood was ordered to attend mediation with his ex-girlfriend over custody of this child — days after he was granted a temporary restraining order against her.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge instructed Wood and his ex-Yasmine Lopez to participate in a meeting to discuss a custody schedule.
The judge ordered both parties to appear via a video conference on April 8, 2024. They were told to update the court following the hearing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wood was granted a temporary restraining order against Lopez earlier this month.
In his petition, Wood accused his ex and mother of his son of showing up to his LA home with her friends on February 23, 2024. She claimed they climbed the fence to gain access to her Mercedes-Benz.
Wood claimed Lopez scratched up the car badly. He said Lopez then opened the door to another car to open his front gate — and she proceeded to walk around the yard. A neighbor called the police after seeing Lopez snooping around the property.
Lopez was arrested at the scene, according to Wood. The NBA star said he was told by officers to pick up his son at Lopez’s friend’s home. However, he said there were issues when he arrived at the friend’s home.
In his filing, Wood said that Lopez’s friend refused to give him his child. He accused the friend of making “allegations against” him and “misrepresenting the facts to the media to gain favor.”
Wood accused Lopez of vandalizing his property during their relationship. He detailed an alleged August 2023 incident where she allegedly broke into his home and destroyed items inside.
He asked the court to award him joint legal custody and primary physical custody of his child. The judge granted Woods’ plea for a temporary restraining order. Lopez was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the NBA star for the time being.
A hearing has been set for later this month to determine whether to make the order permanent.