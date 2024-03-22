Lakers' Christian Wood To Face Off With Ex-Girlfriend Yasmine Lopez After Accusing Her of Trashing His Mercedes-Benz

The exes are set to face off next month.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , a Los Angeles Superior Court judge instructed Wood and his ex- Yasmine Lopez to participate in a meeting to discuss a custody schedule.

NBA star Christian Wood was ordered to attend mediation with his ex-girlfriend over custody of this child — days after he was granted a temporary restraining order against her.

Christian will have to attempt to hash out a custody agreement with his ex.

The judge ordered both parties to appear via a video conference on April 8, 2024. They were told to update the court following the hearing.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wood was granted a temporary restraining order against Lopez earlier this month.

In his petition, Wood accused his ex and mother of his son of showing up to his LA home with her friends on February 23, 2024. She claimed they climbed the fence to gain access to her Mercedes-Benz.