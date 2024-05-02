Spotted: Lakers' Star Christian Wood's Ex Steps Out for NBA Game After He's Awarded Sole Custody of Son
NBA star Christian Wood's ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez stepped out to watch the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks after a development in the former couple's court battle.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Wood was awarded sole legal and physical custody of their child after testifying this week at a hearing, for which she was a no-show.
"The responding party was given notice and an opportunity to be heard, as provided by the laws of the State of California," according to the order from April 30. "There are no calls, check-ins, or appearances by or on behalf of the Respondent."
It was noted that she had been "properly served" with the papers and the hearing may proceed forward.
Lopez took to her Instagram Stories to document her fun night out with a pal on Wednesday, sharing clips of them watching the basketball game. The Mavericks won 123-93.
Wood, a Los Angeles Lakers power forward, previously asked the court to award him primary physical custody of their son but agreed to share joint legal custody.
The court had granted Wood a temporary restraining order against his ex following his complaint about her damaging his property, citing two alleged incidents.
Wood, joined by his legal team, presented evidence to support his claims about Lopez during the hearing in LA Superior Court. Due to Lopez not opposing Wood's petition, the court granted his request for an extended restraining order and sole custody.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Lakers star was granted a temporary restraining order against Lopez in March. He alleged in court docs that she showed up at his LA home and was seen on the premises on Feb. 23, 2024, with a group of her friends.
He accused Lopez of climbing his fence and gaining access to his Mercedes-Benz, allegedly making deep scratches all over.
Lopez was arrested after a neighbor called police about a possible intruder. Police then instructed Wood to pick up his son at the home of Lopez's friend. The NBA star said he followed their instructions but was met with aggression.
According to Wood, the friend made "allegations against" him and misrepresented "the facts to the media to gain favor."
The court said the restraining order will remain in effect until April 30, 2027.