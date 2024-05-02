Fired ABC News Weatherman Rob Marciano Accused of Clashing With ‘GMA’ Meteorologist Ginger Zee Before Ouster: Report
Former ABC News weatherman Rob Marciano allegedly butted heads with Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee before he was fired from the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Marciano, 55, was fired from ABC News on Tuesday over alleged “anger management issues," sources familiar with the matter claimed that the former weatherman and Zee clashed regularly.
According to one network insider, Zee “brought out the worst” in Marciano after he joined GMA in 2014.
“I think she brought out the worst in him,” the ABC News source said of the pair. “I’m not giving him a pass.”
“It’s sad because they are two people who are really into the science of the weather,” the insider continued, “unfortunately their personalities didn’t work.”
Additional sources spilled about Marciano and Zee’s allegedly tense work relationship after Marciano was released from the network this week.
One insider described Zee as an “alpha” and Marciano as a “beta” regarding their respective GMA meteorology gigs.
“She treated him as a beta and she was the alpha,” a media executive source said, according to the New York Post. “But they were much more peers in terms of experience.”
“Ginger is a know-it-all,” the media executive continued. “If you say something she disagrees with, she references her Twitter followers, saying: You are wrong, my followers on Twitter loved it.”
Meanwhile, another source closer to Zee insisted that she and Marciano shared “minimal overlap” and that Zee “never had a complaint about her working style.”
“Ginger is a collaborative, inclusive, and hard-working leader who is well respected by her colleagues and has never had a complaint about her working style,” that source said before calling any contrasting reports “sexist.”
As for Marciano, he allegedly suffered “behavioral” issues and would “lose his cool in meetings” when given news he disagreed with.
“If he was unhappy about something, you’d know it,” the media exec insider spilled. “He lost his cool in meetings when he got news he didn’t like.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Marciano was ultimately fired from ABC News on Tuesday after ten years with the network.
The weatherman, who regularly appeared on the network’s GMA and World News Tonight, was allegedly fired after he and Zee engaged in a “heated screaming match.”
The network did not release a statement regarding Marciano’s firing this week.
Marciano’s ouster this week came one year after he was said to be temporarily “banned” from GMA’s studio in March 2023 over another incident.
“He was found to have done something that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” one network source said following last year’s mysterious incident.
Some sources cited Marciano’s divorce from his wife of 11 years as the reason behind his suspected “anger management issues." Others blamed his “temper” and “short fuse.”
“His personality wasn’t caused by his divorce or being treated like a beta,” yet another ABC News insider claimed. “He’s got a temper. He’s got a short fuse.”