Storm on Set: Veteran ABC News Weatherman Rob Marciano Fired After Anger Issues, Sources Say
ABC News weatherman Rob Marciano is no longer with the broadcasting company, with sources telling RadarOnline.com his ousting is official after appearing on Good Morning America and World News Tonight for over a decade.
Viewers may take it as a surprise considering his final report was just days ago on April 28.
The news personality was recently moved to World News Tonight and made appearances on GMA, doing occasional reports from the field.
The meteorologist reportedly got fired a year after temporarily getting pulled off the air for "anger management issues," sources with knowledge told The New York Post.
ABC News did not comment after RadarOnline.com reached out about the report.
On Monday, Marciano reposted ABC News content on his Instagram Stories that was still up this afternoon, including a video shared this morning about a storm chaser in Nebraska.
The Cornell graduate was temporarily "banned" from GMA's Time Square Studios and was not allowed back for several months after he made a colleague feel uncomfortable, according to a report from Page Six last March which called his behavior into question.
Sources said he had grown increasingly frustrated while going through a divorce from his wife, Eryn. "He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events," it was claimed.
Executive producer Simone Swink allegedly took a firm stance on what she would allow in the studio.
Swink is "no-nonsense and is very serious," a tipster said at the time. "She's focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She's very protective of her team."
"There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry … unsavory behavior on his part. He was pulled off to deal with it," added a second source.
Swink was reportedly hesitant about welcoming him back into the fold and was being "extra cautious" when "all he wants is his old job back, and to be allowed back in."
The insider said, "Any decision made about the team is based first and foremost on protecting the culture and enabling our people to focus on the work of news-gathering — free of distraction."
Marciano has not yet issued a statement on his exit from ABC News.