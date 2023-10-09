Ex-'GMA' Producer Reaches Settlement With ABC News After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Kirstyn Crawford took legal action against ABC News and then-news executive Michael Corn in 2021, alleging that Corn sexually assaulted her six years prior during a trip to Los Angeles in 2015, at which point they were covering the Academy Awards.

ABC News has settled a lawsuit brought forth by a former Good Morning America producer, RadarOnline.com can confirm following bombshell claims the network ignored sexual harassment allegations.

She was under the impression they looked the other way "due to his commercial success as a producer," which Crawford argued facilitated a "hostile workplace that [he] cultivated through his influence over subordinates' careers, sexual harassment, gaslighting, and anger management issues."

Corn was accused of pulling Crawford's "head into his chest" and she alleged he then "began kissing her and rubbing her legs," according to the lawsuit .

Crawford alleged that her then-boss assaulted her during a 2015 work trip to Los Angeles for the Academy Awards.

Corn, who left GMA two years ago and is now at NewsNation, previously shut down the accusations as "demonstrably false."

"Hours after the supposed incident, Ms. Crawford offered to bring me coffee and breakfast to my hotel room and asked for my hotel room number because she didn't know it — the very same room where she now claims this incident occurred," he said.

"The same day, she repeatedly offered for me to share a car with her. And the same day she emailed me, after I helped counsel her through a work problem, 'why are you so great?' These are not the words and actions of a woman who had been assaulted hours before."