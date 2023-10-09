Ex-'GMA' Producer Reaches Settlement With ABC News After Sexual Harassment Allegations
ABC News has settled a lawsuit brought forth by a former Good Morning America producer, RadarOnline.com can confirm following bombshell claims the network ignored sexual harassment allegations.
Kirstyn Crawford took legal action against ABC News and then-news executive Michael Corn in 2021, alleging that Corn sexually assaulted her six years prior during a trip to Los Angeles in 2015, at which point they were covering the Academy Awards.
Corn was accused of pulling Crawford's "head into his chest" and she alleged he then "began kissing her and rubbing her legs," according to the lawsuit.
Crawford claimed the network turned a blind eye to Corn's inappropriate behavior and allegedly knew he "had a propensity to sexually harass female colleagues."
She was under the impression they looked the other way "due to his commercial success as a producer," which Crawford argued facilitated a "hostile workplace that [he] cultivated through his influence over subordinates' careers, sexual harassment, gaslighting, and anger management issues."
Corn, who left GMA two years ago and is now at NewsNation, previously shut down the accusations as "demonstrably false."
"Hours after the supposed incident, Ms. Crawford offered to bring me coffee and breakfast to my hotel room and asked for my hotel room number because she didn't know it — the very same room where she now claims this incident occurred," he said.
"The same day, she repeatedly offered for me to share a car with her. And the same day she emailed me, after I helped counsel her through a work problem, 'why are you so great?' These are not the words and actions of a woman who had been assaulted hours before."
- Robin Roberts Reportedly Irate With George Stephanopoulos Over His Knowledge Of Recently Sued Former 'GMA' Producer's Alleged Sexual Assault
- Forbidden Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Looking For New Gigs At NewsNation After Being Dumped By ABC Over 'GMA' Affair
- Ex-'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes 'Distraught' After Being 'Portrayed As A Predator' Over Affair Allegations With ABC Employees
RadarOnline.com has learned a new stipulation was submitted on Friday in New York state court moving for dismissal of the case "with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Corn signed the doc.
"ABC News and Ms. Crawford have resolved their dispute, and Ms. Crawford's lawsuit against the company is now concluded. ABC News thanks Ms. Crawford for courageously speaking out about her experience at ABC News, and Ms. Crawford thanks ABC News for its prompt response to her formal complaint in 2021," a spokesperson said on behalf of the network amid the latest development.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Judge Barbara Jaffe previously tossed out a lawsuit brought by Crawford, ruling that the statute of limitations had lapsed on the claims.
An appeals court revived some of the claims last June, Deadline reported, determining that the hostile work environment and sex discrimination claims were still timely.