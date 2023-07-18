Ex-ABC News Reporter James Gordon Meek to Plead Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

Ex-ABC News reporter James Gordon Meek is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the possession and exchange of child pornographic materials, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Meek, 53, who served as a national security journalist, is scheduled to appear in a Virginia federal court on Friday following his January 2023 indictment on child pornography charges. He faced a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

The disturbing allegations came to light after the FBI conducted a raid on the journalist's Arlington home in April 2022. FBI officials were alerted by Dropbox in March 2021 of illicit materials of minors stored on Meek's account.