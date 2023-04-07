Ex-ABC News Producer James Meek Indicted On Child Pornography Charges One Year After FBI Raided His Home For Evidence
Former ABC News senior producer James Meek was indicted on charges of child pornography this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come nearly one year after the FBI raided the 53-year-old’s Arlington, Virginia home for evidence in April 2022, Meek was indicted on three charges of child porn on Thursday.
Meek was arrested on the charges on January 31 and is now scheduled to be arraigned on April 14.
According to Daily Mail, Meek’s allegedly illicit behavior was first exposed in March 2021 when the file hosting service Dropbox alerted federal authorities to alleged child porn stored on the former news producer’s account.
The FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force then launched an investigation into the matter and carried out a raid on Meek’s Arlington apartment on April 27, 2022.
A laptop, external hard drive, and numerous iPhones allegedly containing child porn were recovered from the 53-year-old’s apartment before he abruptly resigned from ABC News shortly thereafter.
According to the Department of Justice, the FBI also recovered an Apple laptop in November 2022 containing “approximately 90 images and videos of child pornography” as well Meek’s iCloud account.
Meek’s iCloud account allegedly contained conversations in which a username associated with the former ABC News producer “received and distributed child sexual abuse materials” via an online messaging platform.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meek suddenly resigned from ABC and began keeping a low profile after the FBI conducted a raid on his Arlington home last year.
Meek was initially suspected of possibly being in possession of classified documents related to his work as an investigative journalist, although those suspicions were immediately squashed following his January 31 arrest on charges of child porn.
“Mr. Meek is unaware of what allegations anonymous sources are making about his possession of classified documents,” Meek’s lawyer, Eugene Gorokhov, said prior to the news producer’s arrest. “If such documents exist, as claimed, this would be within the scope of Mr. Meek’s long career as an investigative journalist covering government wrongdoing.”
“Press inquiries on this issue are troubling for a different reason: they appear to be based on statements from a source inside the government,” Gorokhov added. “It is highly inappropriate, and illegal, for individuals in the government to leak information about an ongoing investigation.”
If found guilty of the three child porn charges against him, the disgraced former ABC News Emmy-winning producer faces between five and 20 years in prison.