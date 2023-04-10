ABC News President Cutting Staff After 'GMA' Leaks Exposed Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Romance
ABC News President Kim Godwin has been downsizing staff in a move described as "personal" as the executive faces accusations that she targeted critics when deciding who will stay or go during the first round of layoffs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Godwin said about 50 jobs will be eliminated over time as part of Disney's plan to slash 7,000 positions across the company in a cost-cutting drive.
Insiders alleged the individuals seemed to be "people she thought were not on her team, or people she suspected either wanted her job or [were] trying to take her down."
"They're targeting people to figure out who's leaking, and the layoffs are a part of it. They're trying to make an example of them," spilled another insider to Page Six.
In follow-up media reports, one source said "seeing the names published in articles" felt like someone was keen "to humiliate these people — and they've accomplished it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Ex-ABC News Producer James Meek Indicted On Child Pornography Charges One Year After FBI Raided His Home For Evidence
- Ex-'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes 'Distraught' After Being 'Portrayed As A Predator' Over Affair Allegations With ABC Employees
- Late ABC News Producer Dax Tejera And Wife Accused Of Leaving Their Children Alone While They Went Out On Date Where He Died
RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.
It's claimed the president weathered intense criticism on how she dealt with the situation after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' romance was exposed and scandal rocked the network in November 2022. "We ended up where we needed to be, and I'm very comfortable with that decision," she told Vanity Fair later on.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach walked away from ABC with a bigger severance package than Holmes upon their departure. "Amy's been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract," an insider said.
Sources said the scandal coverage led the company to launch an internal investigation to find out who was going to the press prior to layoffs.
Some senior execs were included in the workers fired, and a second source argued the layoffs will be "done in a fair manner" as a third said "Kim is a God-centered woman" and claims that she is targeting her detractors are simply "not true."