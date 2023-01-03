Late ABC News Producer Dax Tejera And Wife Accused Of Leaving Their Children Alone While They Went Out On Date Where He Died

The late ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera and his widow are accused of leaving their young children unattended inside a hotel room while they went out for dinner — where he ended up dead.

Veronica Tejera, a senior producer at the Washington Post, told officials she and her husband left their two toddlers at a hotel room, while they went out for an evening in Manhattan when her husband collapsed from a fatal heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dax died on December 23 at age 37. Hours later, Veronica, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment after NYPD received a call from the exclusive members-only Yale Club for "unattended children" on the premise.