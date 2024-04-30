Sleepy Trump: Donald's Lawyers Find Creative Ways to Keep Ex-President Awake as He Dozes Off Again During Trial

Donald Trump's lawyers are coming up with creative ways to keep their client awake as he continues to make headlines for dozing off during his high-profile hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Journalists along with a sketch artist have been keeping the public informed about the ex-president's demeanor and apparent struggles with consciousness in the Manhattan courtroom, where cameras are not allowed to record proceedings.

Trump has reportedly fallen asleep in court several times since the case kicked off two weeks ago, and Tuesday's hearing was no different.