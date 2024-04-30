Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Sleepy Trump: Donald's Lawyers Find Creative Ways to Keep Ex-President Awake as He Dozes Off Again During Trial

trump court eyes closed
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly appeared to fall asleep again on Tuesday in court for his hush money trial.

By:

Apr. 30 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump's lawyers are coming up with creative ways to keep their client awake as he continues to make headlines for dozing off during his high-profile hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Journalists along with a sketch artist have been keeping the public informed about the ex-president's demeanor and apparent struggles with consciousness in the Manhattan courtroom, where cameras are not allowed to record proceedings.

Trump has reportedly fallen asleep in court several times since the case kicked off two weeks ago, and Tuesday's hearing was no different.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump courtroom sketch
Source: mega

Trump has fallen asleep in court on several occasions since his hush money trial began, according to reporters.

While recounting the day's highlights, MSNBC Legal Correspondent Lisa Rubin reported that Trump was once again "sleeping for a lot of it."

She claimed that his attorneys "have tried a number of different devices to keep Trump awake."

For example, Rubin said, "When there are sidebars, an attorney doesn't leave his side anymore because leaving him alone means leaving him to potentially sleep."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The legal team has also tried keeping their client alert by giving him "a stack of papers" that he has "with him at all times to go through."

Yet despite their efforts, Rubin said that "neither of those things seem to have protected Trump from his own exhaustion today."

The reporter said, "More than not, when I looked up to see how Trump was receiving the testimony, Trump was not receiving it at all because his eyes were closed."

Article continues below advertisement

Network contributor Sue Craig chimed in, claiming that the former president's eyes could be closed "because he's trying not to react. It could be because he's listening." Craig also pointed out that "at times today," Trump "was attentive to the testimony and he was popping mints into his mouth."

She said the defendant seemed to be paying attention while the court heard from Keith Davidson, the ex-lawyer of adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Article continues below advertisement
msnbc nicolle wallace donald trump take her off air wins november
Source: MEGA

Trump is charged with falsifying business records to make alleged hush money payments to boost his 2016 presidential campaign.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

"So I think, you know, it depends, given, I think who’s up and where we are in the testimony," Craig continued, to which Rubin replied, "I would say the morning did not hold his interest."

Trump's sleepy saga began just hours into the first day of the criminal trial on April 15, when New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote in a newsflash that "Trump appears to be sleeping."

"His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack," Haberman said.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The viral news of his alleged nap was not enough to keep the former president alert because reports surfaced the following day that he had once again nodded off in court.

Reporter Frank G. Runyeon posted to X on the morning of April 16: "Trump's head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself. Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back."

Article continues below advertisement

The third incident came on April 19, when NYT's Haberman reported that "Trump appears to have fallen asleep in court again."

"It happened several times just now," she wrote. "His eyes were closed for extended periods and his head dropped down twice."

The presumed 2024 Republican presidential nominee has reportedly fumed over the reports, and his campaign denounced them as "fake news."

Article continues below advertisement

“None of these sources know what the hell they’re talking about and clearly have no access to any type of factual information,” Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said. “These are the types of losers who will try to peddle fantasy as fact because they live miserable existences.”

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying his business records regarding the hush money payments he allegedly made during his 2016 bid for president.

If convicted, he could spend more than four years behind bars. The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.