New ‘GMA’ Scandal At ABC: Weatherman Rob Marciano BANNED From Studio After ‘Improper’ Conduct Made Colleague Feel ‘Uncomfortable’
Good Morning America weatherman Rob Marciano has been indefinitely banned from ABC’s main studio after being accused of “improper” conduct towards a colleague, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come shortly after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes departed GMA earlier this year, the morning show’s weatherman has reportedly been “banned” from the network’s Time Square studio following an incident that took place in 2022.
Although it is unclear what happened between Marciano and his colleague last year, one GMA insider revealed the 54-year-old meteorologist is still banned from the studio despite already being “punished” for his improper conduct.
“He was found to have done something that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” an ABC source told Page Six this week.
“He made people feel uncomfortable,” added a second source. “There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.”
According to Page Six, Marciano had been suffering from “anger management issues” at the time of the incident as he and his wife, Eryn, were in the process of getting a divorce.
Despite Marciano being taken off the air for more than one month following an investigation into the incident, GMA executive producer Simone Swink “still won’t allow him back in.”
“She’s no-nonsense and is very serious,” the second source spilled regarding Swink. “She’s focused on the work and wants to keep [GMA staffers] focused and happy. She’s very protective of her team.”
“There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry and [exhibiting] unsavory behavior on his part,” the source continued. “He was pulled off to deal with it and he’s been back.”
Marciano has since provided weather reports for other ABC platforms such as World News Tonight, and although he is “banned” from the network’s studio he has been allowed to report for GMA from the field.
“All he wants is his old job back, and to be allowed back in,” one source said before emphasizing that Swink is being “extra cautious” regarding the mysterious scandal.
“Any decision made about the team is based first and foremost on protecting the culture and enabling our people to focus on the work of news-gathering — free of distraction,” a third source told Page Six this week.