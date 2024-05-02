Executor of O.J. Simpson's Estate Reaches Out to Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Families

O.J. Simpson's longtime lawyer and executor of his estate, Malcolm LaVergne, invited the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman to meet regarding the civil judgements against the late NFL star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend and waiter, he was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial — and still owed their families tens of millions of dollars when he died on April 10.