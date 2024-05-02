Your tip
Executor of O.J. Simpson's Estate Reaches Out to Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Families

The executor of O.J. Simpson's estate has reached out to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

May 2 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

O.J. Simpson's longtime lawyer and executor of his estate, Malcolm LaVergne, invited the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman to meet regarding the civil judgements against the late NFL star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend and waiter, he was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial — and still owed their families tens of millions of dollars when he died on April 10.

Simpson's lawyer sent a letter to Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's families regarding a meeting about his estate.

LaVergne reportedly sent a letter, dated April 25, to the lawyers representing the Brown and Goldman families, according to TMZ.

The letter was in regard to the civil judgement against Simpson and invited the families to a meeting this month to discuss their claims against Simpson's estate. LaVerge wished to hold the meeting on May 10, but said any day the families could meet would be fine.

Simpson was ordered to pay the Brown and Goldman families $33.5 million as a result of the 1997 civil trial.

According to the report, LaVerge wants to discuss Simpson's living revocable trust, the last two years of his federal tax returns, federal tax liens, as well as valuables LaVerge recovered from Simpson's home after his death, including cash and jewelry.

LaVerge also wants to share a video he took of Simpson's home with the Brown and Goldman families.

Simpson still owed the families tens of millions when he died on April 10.

The intended purpose of the meeting between LaVerge and the Brown and Goldman families is said to be for transparency of the probate process, rather than giving the 1997 civil judgement priority.

LaVerge reportedly noted that any claims would need to handled according to Nevada probate law.

LaVerge acknowledged he's aware of two active judgements from the Goldman family, one for Ron's father and one for his mother; however, Simpson's executor said he was unable to find any evidence of an active judgement from Brown Simpson's estate.

Simpson lawyer noted he would welcome any evidence of an active judgement from the Brown family, but would not honor a non-active judgement.

LaVerge claimed Simpson did not have millions at the time of his death.

The proposed meeting follows shocking statements LaVerge made in the wake of Simpson's death, in which he expressed he would make sure the Goldmans would get nothing from his clients estate before later walking back his comments, citing Nevada probate law.

As a result of the 1997 civil trial, Simpson was ordered to pay the families $33.5 million plus interest, which has caused the figure to balloon over nine figures. It remains unclear what the families would be able to collect, as LaVerge told the outlet his client didn't have millions.

