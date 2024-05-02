Gypsy Rose Blanchard Calls Boyfriend Ken Urker Her 'Soulmate,' Reveals He's Moving to Louisiana 'to Be Closer to Me'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard believes she's found "the One" on the heels of her divorce from husband Ryan Anderson, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gypsy revealed her ex-fiancé Ken Urker is her "soulmate" after the two confirmed their rekindled romance, and he's packing up his entire life to be near her.
As this outlet reported, Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan in April less than two years before they said "I do" in a July 2022 jailhouse ceremony. She was immediately spotted out with Urker — however, the two claimed they were just friends. Fast-forward to earlier this week when she confirmed they went from friends to lovers again by sealing their romance with a public kiss.
Gypsy spoke about Urker at Lifetime’s For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles Wednesday night. While she came solo, she couldn't stop singing his praises — and while they are making plans for their future, they won't be rushing to the altar.
“He’s actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me,” Gypsy told Entertainment Tonight, calling Urker her "soulmate."
“But I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself,” she explained. “I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy. We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has.”
The ex-prisoner — who spent 8 years behind bars for plotting her mom's death — said she's “always had a very close connection” with Urker, adding that played an “essential” role in their rekindled romance.
The pair were engaged in 2018, but Urker broke it off in early 2020 when she was still in lockup. Gypsy reflected on her life post-release, stating she's been having a hard time — seemingly referencing her divorce battle with Ryan, although she did not mention him by name.
“You know, I know that I’m going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life,” she said.
In Gypsy's divorce petition, she listed her date of separation from Ryan as March 25 and claimed they had "lived separate and apart continuously since that time." She demanded Ryan pay her spousal support and blamed him for their marriage imploding.
Sources later shared that Gypsy grew sick of Ryan's alleged jealousy, claiming he was "suffocating" her and not supportive of her relationship with her father. His alleged food hoarding was also a point of contention in their relationship, insiders said.
Their divorce battle is ongoing.