Margaret Qualley Exclusive Police Called in Margaret Qualley's Sister Rainey's Battle With Alleged Homeless Woman Over Guardianship of Newborn By: Ryan Naumann May 7 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Margaret Qualley’s sister Rainey's fight for guardianship of a baby girl turned ugly when the child’s mother called cops on the actress this month. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the police were called out to Rainey’s home on May 1. Rainey and her partner, filmmaker Anthony John Wilson, have been caring for a little girl named Wyoming.

Recently, the two filed a petition to be named co-guardians of Wyoming. They said the girl’s mother — who goes by the name Krazy — was unfit to care for the baby. Rainey and Anthony met Krazy while filming a documentary on train hopping. They said Krazy was one of the subjects. In court documents, the duo claimed Krazy lived an extremely rough life on the street and faced issues with drug addiction for years.

In the petition, Rainey and Anthony said Krazy had asked them to care for Wyoming for “long periods.” “[Rainey] DeBose Qualley and Anthony John Wilson have been caring for the child … and providing for her needs since December 2023 and they are providing a safe and loving home for her. If Wyoming were not in [Petitioners’] care, she would be living on the streets with her mother and be exposed to drug use, unsafe conditions, homelessness, and at risk of being removed by Child Protective Services,” the petition read.

“Wyoming does not have any other relatives who are stable enough to care for her. Petitioners have a strong bond with the child and it is in the child’s best interests to remain with Petitioners who have cared for her for the majority of her life and can provide a safe and stable home,” their lawyer added. The duo said Wyoming’s dad was not suitable to care for the baby. They asked the court to allow the child to live with them until Krazy had obtained stable housing and work.

As we first reported, Krazy asked the court to deny the petition, She said she met Anthony when he reached out to her in 2023 about being in the film. Krazy said she agreed to work with the duo. She accused Rainey and Anthony of having “set out from the beginning to mislead me into believing that they were interested in helping me better my life and help me with my child. In hindsight, I see that I was being exploited by petitioners instead of helped.”

Krazy said she had recently obtained housing and could provide for her daughter. In the past couple of weeks, things have escalated quickly. Rainey’s attorney revealed in a new filing that cops were called on May 1.

Per court documents, on May 1, Rainey’s lawyer called Krazy to tell her Rainey would be keeping the child until the guardianship hearing. She objected to this and showed up to Rainey’s home with a male friend. Rainey invited the duo into her home to visit with the child. Krazy took the child outside and “demanded” the Petitioners let her leave with the child, according to Rainey’s lawyer.

The actress’ attorney said, “I listened over the phone as Petitioners reiterated their concerns about the minor s safety in her care, the instability of her living situation, and tried to reason with her. Mother insisted that she needed to take the baby to a follow up doctors appointment. I asked if she would allow the Petitioners to go with her to the appointment and then take the minor home afterward. Mother stated that she would not bring the minor back to the Petitioners.” Rainey’s lawyer said Krazy called the police after Rainey refused to give her the child's car seat. "Two officers arrived and spoke to the parties outside of [Rainey’s] home," the filing said. The actress showed the officers a copy of the petition filed in court and explained the situation.

However, the police sided with Krazy. “The officers consulted their supervisor and informed me that Mother was entitled to take the minor because there were no current custody orders and no DCSF evaluation confirming risk to the child,” Rainey’s lawyer said. The court has yet to rule on the petition.