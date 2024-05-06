Margaret Qualley’s Sister Rainey Accused of Exploiting Alleged Homeless Woman in Fight For Guardianship of Baby Girl

Margaret Qualley’s older sister Rainey pleaded with the court to appoint her guardian of a young girl she met while filming a movie ­ — but the girl’s mother demanded she be shut down. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rainey and filmmaker Anthony John Wilson filed a petition to be named guardians of a young girl named Wyoming. They listed Wyoming’s date of birth as September 19, 2023.

In the filing, Rainey and Anthony said they met Wyoming and her mother while filming a documentary on train hopping. The two said they started caring for the child for “long periods” while the mother “continued to live on the streets.” The duo said they now “raise the child full-time.” “[Rainey] DeBose Qualley and Anthony John Wilson have been caring for the child … and providing for her needs since December 2023 and they are providing a safe and loving home for her. If Wyoming were not in [Petitioners’] care, she would be living on the streets with her mother and be exposed to drug use, unsafe conditions, homelessness, and at risk of being removed by Child Protective Services.”

“Wyoming does not have any other relatives who are stable enough to care for her. Petitioners have a strong bond with the child and it is in the child’s best interests to remain with Petitioners who have cared for her for the majority of her life and can provide a safe and stable home.” They said all they knew about the father was his name was Tim but did not know his location. The duo said they had no information about any grandparents available to take care of Wyoming.

The petition accused the mother of having a “difficult life.” They said the mother had faced drug addiction for years. They said the mother was homeless by the age of 12 where she smoked crack and weed and drank heavily. They said the mother — who goes by the nickname Krazy — “has been couch hopping and relying on Petitioners to take care of her baby while she train hops and lives her preferred lifestyle as a street kid."

They said Tim is a “methamphetamine and heroin user and also hops trains and lives on the streets.” They said Wyoming’s dad has only met her a couple of times and has not provided financial support. The duo asked the court to appoint them guardians of Wyoming and allow the child to live with them.

Now, in a newly filed response, Krazy demanded the court shut down Rainey and the filmmaker. She said she met Anthony on Instagram in early 2023 when he reached out about his documentary.

She said she agreed and he filmed her during her pregnancy and after the birth. She said she felt Rainey and Anthony “set out from the beginning to mislead me into believing that they were interested in helping me better my life and help me with my child. In hindsight, I see that I was being exploited by petitioners instead of helped.”

Krazy denied she is unable to provide a suitable home for Wyoming. She said she has a support system and is capable of providing her daughter with food and shelter. “I am actively involved in her upbringing and overall development, and prioritize her well-being,” she said. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.