Aaron Carter’s Doctor Accuses Late Pop Star’s Ex-Fiancée of Being ‘Evasive’ in Wrongful Death Battle

The doctor being sued by Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin and his son Princeton for wrongful death accused them of refusing to turn over information in the bombshell court battle. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dr. John Faber, who treated Carter from 2020 to 2022, claimed his legal team is struggling to prepare for trial due to Martin and her son of not answering simple questions.

Source: MEGA Aaron's doctor denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Faber said he sent over a list of questions for Carter’s family to answer but said the responses have been “evasive” and “incomplete.” Specifically, the doctor wanted the plaintiffs to identify “all specific acts or omissions (by description, date, and time) which you contend were negligent or below the standard of practice.”

In the suit, Matin sued Faber, an LA-based dentist and a pharmacy. She claimed the defendants were partially responsible for Carter’s death on November 5, 2022. The Medical Examiner ruled his cause of death was drowning. The singer was found in a bathtub in his Lancaster, California home. Officials determined Carter took Xanax and huffed difluoroethane in the hours before his death.

Source: MEGA Aaron died in November 2022.

In the wrongful death lawsuit, Carter’s family claimed the entertainer first saw Faber on June 16, 2020. They said Faber prescribed Carter controlled substances. The family said from October 27, 2021, to October 12, 2022, Aaron filled prescriptions written by Faber.

“The prescriptions filled by Decedent were primarily for controlled substances including, but not limited to, Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, as well as Alprazolam,” the suit stated. Faber denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued, “That all care, treatment, and procedures rendered to and performed upon the plaintiff’s decedent were with the express and implied consent of plaintiff’s decedent.”

Source: INSTAGRAM Aaron with his son Princeton.

His lawyer added, “That plaintiff’s complaint, and each purported cause of action contained therein, was the result and/or cause of a natural cause or condition, or was the natural or expected result of reasonable treatment rendered for the disease or condition” In her response to his list of questions, Martin added that she blamed Faber for allegedly failed to look into a database to determine if Carter had obtained same or similar substances from other sources.

Faber’s lawyer said about the response, “Plaintiff failed to address any specific acts or omissions in which Dr. Faber committed or was involved. Furthermore, Plaintiff’s response is so broad and vague that Defendants cannot articulate what Plaintiff contends Defendant, Dr. Faber, did that was negligent or below the standard of care.” The doctor demanded Martin be ordered to provide more detail about what she alleges he did to cause Carter’s death before they head to trial. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.