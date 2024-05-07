Shooting Outside Drake's Toronto Mansion Leaves One Victim Seriously Injured, Police Investigating
A shooting outside rapper Drake's Toronto mansion left one man seriously injured this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The incident reportedly took place in the upscale neighborhood of Bridle Path shortly after 2 AM on Tuesday morning.
According to Toronto authorities, the shooting victim was found in the street with severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Additional reports confirmed that Drake was not injured in the shooting but it is unclear whether he was home or not when the situation unfolded. A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and authorities are currently searching for the shooting suspect as the suspect remains at large.
Drake reportedly purchased the Toronto mansion in 2015 for approximately $6.7 million. The police set up a perimeter around the mansion following the shooting to secure the area for further investigation.
The victim's injuries, although serious, were also confirmed as non-life-threatening by officials. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.
According to TMZ, officers were spotted on Drake's property as they investigated the startling shooting on Tuesday morning.
Another source indicated that the shooting victim was one of Drake's security guards. He was allegedly shot in a drive-by attack.
The victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was found unconscious when officers arrived to the scene of the shooting shortly after 2 AM on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, just an hour before the incident at Drake's mansion, another shooting occurred in Oakwood Village approximately nine miles away.
That shooting resulted in the death of one victim and the injury of a second. It is currently unclear if the two shootings were connected in any way.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the location of the shooting at Drake's Toronto mansion coincided with an ongoing feud between the rapper and his rival Kendrick Lamar.
Lamar recently used Drake's mansion as a backdrop in a surprising move that featured the multi-million-dollar Toronto mansion on the cover of his latest track, Not Like Us, with markers resembling those of a sex offender app.
However, there is currently no concrete evidence linking Drake and Lamar’s ongoing feud to the shooting incident on Tuesday morning.
Lamar accused Drake of having a “secret daughter” in another recent diss track titled Meet the Grahams.
Lamar dropped Meet the Grahams shortly after Drake released a diss track of his own titled Family Matters and claimed that Lamar was physically abusive towards his longtime fiancée, Whitney Alford, and that one of Lamar’s children was actually fathered by Dave Free.
“Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me,” Drake responded after Lamar’s “secret daughter” allegation. “These guys are in shambles."
Lamar also claimed that Drake suffers from gambling and drug addiction, has predators on his record label's payroll, and should be in a "cell" with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Meanwhile, Drake not only alleged that Lamar physically abused his fiancée and that Lamar's child might not be his, but that the California rapper was also living a double life of infidelity.