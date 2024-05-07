Channing Tatum Accuses Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan of Refusing 'Numerous' Settlement Offers in Divorce as They Fight Over 'Magic Mike' Empire

Channing Tatum revealed he has sent over numerous settlement offers to his ex-wife Jenna Dewan as part of their ugly divorce — but she has turned them all down. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 44-year-old actor slammed his ex as part of their fight over the Magic Mike franchise profits.

Dewan and Tatum split in 2018 after 8 years together. They hashed out an agreement over custody of their daughter Everly within months of their breakup. However, they have been unable to work out a deal on the division of their property. Specifically, Dewan believes she's owed a 50% cut of Tatum's interest in the various Magic Mike projects.

Tatum starred in the 2012 film while married to Dewan. He starred in two sequels and helped launch a live show and reality show using the Magic Mike name. Over the past couple of years, Tatum and his business partners have created a series of additional businesses under the brand. Dewan said she helped build the franchise with Tatum.

Tatum agreed that his ex-wife deserves a cut but cannot agree on the percentage. Recently, Dewan asked the court to set two trial dates. She wanted the first trial to be about the Magic Mike profits and the second to handle the remaining outstanding issues.

Tatum argued that all issues should be heard in one trial and their witnesses should not be forced to testify twice. Dewan recently asked that Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh be deposed in the matter. The actor denied Dewan's claims he had made efforts to hide profits or keep information from her. He said he provided Dewan with all financial records since their split and has kept her in the loop on all relevant matters.

His lawyer added, "[Tatum] has invested significant efforts seeking resolution of this case without litigation in the last five and a half years: he has made numerous settlement offers; the parties have attended multiple mediations." Tatum asked that Dewan be shut down in her plea for two separate trials.