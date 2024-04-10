Jenna Dewan to Testify in Divorce Trial With Ex Channing Tatum, ‘Magic Mike’ Director Steven Soderberg Dragged into Battle
Jenna Dewan submitted the list of witnesses she plans to call at the upcoming trial in her divorce from Channing Tatum — as the exes fight over Magic Mike profits.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actress plans to take the stand for 8 hours and plans to testify about “all issues related to the parties’ marriage including business and financial activities.”
Jenna said Channing will be asked to testify on the same topics for the same amount of time. In addition, she plans to call Channing’s forensic accountant and the forensic accountant she hired in the divorce.
Other witnesses include Channing’s business manager Eric Fulton who will, “testify regarding Channing’s business and financial activities during the marriage and after the date of separation including, but not limited to business and financial activities related to “Magic Mike”.
In addition, Fulton will speak about, “the business and financial activities of the various “Magic Mike” enterprises. Witness will also testify with respect to "Magic Mike” intellectual property. Witness will also testify with respect to his own business and financial activities to the extent they had or have an effect on the marital estate.
Jenna and Channing have been unable to settle their divorce. Sources said the sticking point is the Magic Mike profit split.
Other witnesses Jenna listed included Magic Mike director Steven Soderberg. The actress said Steven will testify for 2 hours. Another party that will be called is Channing’s producing partner Reid Carolin.
Jenna’s lawyer submitted a list of evidence they plan to introduce at the trial. The list includes all tax returns for Magic Mike entity, including financial statements, all of the bank statements produced in the case, and various other business records.
Jenna and Channing got hitched in 2009. The actress filed for divorce in 2018. The exes quickly hashed out a joint custody agreement over their daughter Everly.
However, they have failed to reach a settlement over their assets including Magic Mike.
Channing launched the franchise during the marriage. Magic Mike started as a film series but expanded with a reality show and successful live shows.
Sources said Jenna feels she was instrumental in helping Channing create Magic Mike. She helped find the choreographers for the show and moved to London to help the actor put together the live show.
The two have pushed the hearing to set a trial date for over a year and said they were attempting to work out a settlement. Jenna’s recent filings indicate the talks went nowhere.