50 Cent is seeking damages for over $1 million and a court order to force her to remove the post and refrain from other alleged defamatory remarks online.

As we previously reported, 50 Cent revealed that he was seeking sole custody of his 11-year-old son shared with Joy due to the allegations in Rodney Jones' March 2024 lawsuit claiming that Joy worked as an alleged sex worker.

In recent weeks, 50 has trolled Joy by calling her a sex worker, which she has repeatedly denied. "Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives," Joy posted on March 28.