$2.4 Million 'Los Feliz Murder Mansion' Faces Foreclosure After Being Plagued by Sinister Past: Report

The latest owner of a notorious Los Angeles home dubbed the "Los Feliz Murder Mansion" is reportedly facing foreclosure, marking the newest misfortune associated with the property, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The stately home nestled within the hills of Los Angeles earned its macabre nickname after becoming the scene of a gruesome murder-suicide in 1959. Before that, tragedy struck several of its inhabitants, and in the decades since, various owners have failed to move in or complete renovations. The home's long history of misfortune led to the belief that it was "cursed."