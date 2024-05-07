$2.4 Million 'Los Feliz Murder Mansion' Faces Foreclosure After Being Plagued by Sinister Past: Report
The latest owner of a notorious Los Angeles home dubbed the "Los Feliz Murder Mansion" is reportedly facing foreclosure, marking the newest misfortune associated with the property, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The stately home nestled within the hills of Los Angeles earned its macabre nickname after becoming the scene of a gruesome murder-suicide in 1959. Before that, tragedy struck several of its inhabitants, and in the decades since, various owners have failed to move in or complete renovations. The home's long history of misfortune led to the belief that it was "cursed."
The property, located at 2475 Glendower Pl., most recently sold for $2.35 million to an LLC represented by the CEO of Luxmanor Custom Home Builders, Ephi Zlotnitsky, per the New York Post.
Zlotnisky defaulted on his loan after it grew to $3.19 million with interest, according to records obtained by the outlet, and he was warned last month that the home would be "heading to the auction block and 'sold as is' with all proceeds going to the bank."
High-powered Hollywood attorney Lisa Bloom sold the home to Zlotnisky in 2016 after losing money doing major renovations which became hampered by permitting problems. Zlotnisky reportedly attempted to sell in 2022, but the property was taken off the market due to a lack of interest after being listed for $5.5 million.
The 5,000-square-foot Spanish-style home has struggled to shed its ominous reputation, despite being featured on Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills.
While it remains a pariah in the real estate market, the mansion continues to draw allure for its sinister past, becoming the site of ghost tours and inspiring a podcast.
Built in 1925 as part of the affluent development of Los Feliz Heights, the mansion initially housed Harold and Florence Schumacher. Soon after they settled in, both Harold and Florence met untimely deaths within weeks of each other.
Subsequent owners met similarly grim fates. Magazine editor Welford Beaton and his son Donald moved in, only for Donald to succumb to a fatal infection at the age of 21.
The arrival of physician Harold Perelson, his wife Lillian, and their three children marked the darkest chapter in the mansion's history. Financial troubles plagued the Perelson family, culminating in a horrific event on Christmas Eve in 1959.
That fateful morning, Harold Perelson bludgeoned his wife to death with a ball-peen hammer before turning the weapon on his 18-year-old daughter, Judy, as SF Gate reported on Sunday. Judy was able to escape, seeking refuge with a neighbor as her father proceeded to take his own life by drinking acid.
"The bloodstained house was eventually bought by a mysterious family who never moved in, the story often goes," SF Gate reporter Andrew Chamings wrote.
The family reportedly "locked the door, leaving the home frozen in time."
"Ribbon-wrapped children’s gifts still sit under the Christmas tree in the ballroom," Chamings continued. "The cursed home stands empty, a perfectly preserved murder scene, to this day."
The mansion became a fixture in local lore as the Los Angeles Times published an article in 2009 titled, "On a Los Feliz hill, murder — then mystery."