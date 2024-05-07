Britney Spears Beams as She Reunites With Felon Boyfriend Paul Soliz After Chateau Marmont Altercation
Mama, she's in love with a criminal. Britney Spears can't stay away from her felon boyfriend. The pop princess was seen smiling and riding shotgun in her $220k Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG with Paul Soliz Jr. behind the wheel just days after the pair got into a heated altercation at Chateau Marmont, with police and paramedics showing up at the scene, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Spears' mental health and Soliz's criminal past have been highlighted following the incident last week but that didn't stop the Oops!... I Did It Again singer, 42, from reuniting with her man over the weekend.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Spears looked carefree and happy as she sat in the passenger seat of her pricey ride.
Leaving her blonde locks long and messy, the Grammy winner slipped on oversized sunglasses to shield her makeup-free face for the outing. Soliz sat behind the wheel, driving the pair around Los Angeles days after their fight made headlines.
He appeared to be in a serious mood, failing to crack a smile despite Spears' beaming persona.
As RadarOnline.com reported, LAPD officers arrived at the ultra-famous Sunset Strip hotel around 10:30 PM on Wednesday, May 1 after someone called 911 to report a woman matching Spears' description allegedly harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests. By the time cops showed up, things appeared to have settled so they left.
About 30 minutes later, Spears and Paul allegedly got into an altercation inside their hotel suite that poured into the hallway.
Sources told TMZ the singer was allegedly screaming, with insiders saying she was "out of control." Several guests reportedly thought she was having a mental breakdown and called paramedics, who arrived at the hotel around 12:40 AM.
After making contact with Spears, the paramedics left. Sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the singer did not get into the ambulance and left the facility with her security without Paul.
- Britney Spears' Boyfriend Accused of Being a 'Deadbeat Dad' Who 'Neglects' His Kids for Pop Star: 'He's the EBT Nick Cannon'
- Mom to the Rescue: Lynne Spears Jets Into LA Hours After Britney's Explosive Fight With Boyfriend
- READ THE EMAIL: Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Demanded $500k a Year For Her Firm Months After Pop Star Quit Vegas Residency
Spears later addressed the incident, claiming the paramedics "showed up to my door illegally" and blaming the situation on her mom, Lynne Spears. She also showcased her "twisted" black and blue ankle, saying she "might have to get surgery" on it.
Paul's troubled past was brought to light following the drama with Spears, revealing her boyfriend had previously been charged with several misdemeanors and at least one felony.
In 2014, he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace and charged with child endangerment. The charge was dismissed after he negotiated a plea deal, reported Page Six. Spears' boyfriend was also convicted of driving without a license and driving with a suspended license in 2016. The latter charge was reportedly dismissed after a plea negotiation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Before the altercation with Spears, Paul was most recently charged with felony possession of a firearm in December 2022, which stemmed from an incident in 2019. In September 2023, he appeared in court over an alleged probation violation concerning his felony possession charge and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Paul also reportedly has at least nine kids, with the mom of five of them accusing him of being a "deadbeat dad" who owes her child support.