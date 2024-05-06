Britney Spears' Boyfriend Accused of Being a 'Deadbeat Dad' Who 'Neglects' His Kids for Pop Star: 'He's the EBT Nick Cannon'

Paul's criminal post — which includes being charged with felony possession of a firearm in December 2022 — came to light after the situation, and, now, his ex, Nicole Mancilla, 36, is speaking out about his character.

Mancilla claimed Paul cheated on her with Britney, "neglects" his kids for the pop star, and owes her child support. According to Mancilla, Britney's boyfriend has not paid the bills for the five kids they share — and she's seemingly blaming his relationship with the singer.

"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children," she told Daily Mail. "He neglects his children for her."

However, as the outlet points out, court records do not show that Paul and Mancilla were ever married.