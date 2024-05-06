Britney Spears' Boyfriend Accused of Being a 'Deadbeat Dad' Who 'Neglects' His Kids for Pop Star: 'He's the EBT Nick Cannon'
Britney Spears' boyfriend is a "deadbeat dad" who allegedly "neglects" and "denies his children" — at least, according to his ex and the mother of at least 5 of his kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Spears and Paul Soliz Jr. got into an altercation last week at Chateau Marmont, with police and paramedics showing up at the scene.
Paul's criminal post — which includes being charged with felony possession of a firearm in December 2022 — came to light after the situation, and, now, his ex, Nicole Mancilla, 36, is speaking out about his character.
Mancilla claimed Paul cheated on her with Britney, "neglects" his kids for the pop star, and owes her child support. According to Mancilla, Britney's boyfriend has not paid the bills for the five kids they share — and she's seemingly blaming his relationship with the singer.
"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children," she told Daily Mail. "He neglects his children for her."
However, as the outlet points out, court records do not show that Paul and Mancilla were ever married.
"He's the EBT Nick Cannon," she claimed, referring to Electronic Benefits Transfer food stamps and Cannon, who famously has 12 children with several different women.
Mancilla also alleged that Soliz is living with the Grammy winner, adding his official address is a bungalow located blocks away from her Sylmar, California, residence.
"He's on probation, so if he officially lives at her house, they have access to searching her house. So that's why he still has an address here," she explained.
Mancilla and the 5 children she shares with Paul moved in with her mother, Sandra Smith, who didn't have great things to say about Britney's boyfriend either.
"He has ten kids. He doesn't support any of them," Smith told DailyMail.com. "They have a one-year-old together and he doesn't even pay attention to that one either."
"He's a deadbeat dad," she claimed, adding, "It's difficult for me, because he doesn't support not one kid. And they're at my house."
Saying her daughter is "torn up by everything," Marcilla's mom stated, "This has been going on for five years. And he doesn't leave her alone, he keeps coming back."
"I wouldn't let him see the kids if it was me. She does, because she wants them to have a dad," she continued. "But I wouldn't want a dad like that."
- Mom to the Rescue: Lynne Spears Jets Into LA Hours After Britney's Explosive Fight With Boyfriend
- READ THE EMAIL: Britney Spears' Ex-Manager Demanded $500k a Year For Her Firm Months After Pop Star Quit Vegas Residency
- Jennifer Aniston Feels 'Compelled' to Give Britney Spears 'Guidance' After Concerning Social Media Posts: Report
RadarOnline.com told you — LAPD officers arrived at the ultra-famous hotel around 10:30 PM on Wednesday, May 1 after someone called 911 to report a woman matching Spears' description was allegedly harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests; however, when they got there, things appeared to have settled so the police left.
About 30 minutes later, Spears and Paul allegedly got into an altercation inside their hotel suite that poured into the hallway.
Sources told TMZ the singer was allegedly screaming, with insiders saying she was "out of control." Several guests reportedly thought she was having a mental breakdown and called paramedics, who arrived at the hotel around 12:40 AM.
After making contact with Spears, the paramedics left. Sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the singer did not get into the ambulance and left the facility with her security without Paul.
An insider claimed their romance is already over.
"They had a short fling after Sam [Asghari] left but that was it," the source told Daily Mail. "Britney hooked up with him twice and, at the time, [she] did not know about his criminal past. She no longer has any communication with him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As for Paul, he admitted to having a "handful of children," but insisted he's not a "bad dude" in an interview last September. "I have custody of my children, I'm not a bad dude. I own my own business. I do licensed contractor technique tile," he said.
Spears has kept quiet about Paul but addressed the incident on social media, claiming the paramedics "showed up to my door illegally" while blaming the situation on her mom, Lynne Spears. She also showcased her "twisted" black and blue ankle, saying she "might have to get surgery" on it.