Mom to the Rescue: Lynne Spears Jets Into LA Hours After Britney's Explosive Fight With Boyfriend
Lynne Spears might be the last person her superstar daughter wants to see — but alas, here she is! Britney Spears' estranged mom arrived at LAX on Friday, hours after paramedics and police responded to Chateau Marmont after a blow-up fight between the pop princess and her boyfriend, Paul Soliz, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lynne, 68, looked in a panic as she seemingly rushed through the Los Angeles airport with her phone strapped to her ear and luggage in tow. Britney's mom was greeted by her son, Bryan, and granddaughter, who picked her up from the busy terminal, according to Daily Mail, which posted the photos.
Lynne nodded as photographers asked her if she'd "always be there no matter what" for her daughter.
Following the incident with Britney and her boyfriend, the Oops!... I Did It Again singer addressed the news on social media and claimed her mother "set up" the fight.
RadarOnline.com confirmed that the singer and Paul got into a heated fight on Wednesday night, which sparked law enforcement and paramedics to be called to the scene.
LAPD officers reportedly arrived at the famous hotel on the Sunset Strip around 10:30 PM after someone called 911 to report that a woman matching Britney's description was allegedly harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests; however, when they got there, things appeared to have settled so the police left.
Around 11 PM, things allegedly turned physical between Britney and Paul inside their hotel suite and the drama poured into the hallway.
Sources told TMZ the Stronger singer was allegedly screaming and "out of control." Several guests reportedly thought she was having a mental breakdown and called paramedics, who arrived at the hotel around 12:40 AM.
After making contact with Britney, the paramedics left. She did not get into the ambulance. We confirmed she left the scene with her security team and without Paul. Britney later spoke out about the incident while showing off her bruised and swollen injury, which she claimed she suffered from twisting her ankle.
The pop star also played the blame game and accused mom of being involved somehow.
"I know my mom was involved!!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!! I was set up just like she did way back when!!!" Britney captioned the videos.
"I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it!! Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew," she wrote, posting a photo of the attorney who freed her from her conservatorship, Mathew Rosengart.
Lynne hopped on a plane and headed to LA to be near her daughter despite Britney's repeated insults. The singer also claimed that paramedics "illegally" showed up to her door, adding she felt "completely harassed." While it's unclear what sparked Britney and Paul's fight, his rap sheet is a mile long.
RadarOnline.com uncovered Paul's troubling history, which includes several misdemeanor charges and at least one felony.