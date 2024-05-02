Britney Spears Involved in Alleged Physical Altercation With Boyfriend at Chateau Marmont, 911 and Paramedics Respond for Possible 'Mental Breakdown'
Britney Spears and her boyfriend were involved in a heated dispute and things allegedly got physical, with paramedics and police responding to the scene for a possible mental breakdown, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The singer and her boyfriend, Paul Soliz, were at the famed Chateau Marmont on Wednesday night when someone called 911 to report that a woman matching Spears' description was allegedly harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.
Officers responded to the call around 10:30 PM but saw no signs of trouble and left the premises; however, things allegedly escalated roughly 30 minutes later.
Spears and her boyfriend allegedly went to their hotel room around 11 PM and got into an altercation that TMZ reported turned physical. Sources claimed the singer might have hurt her leg in their alleged fight.
The star was allegedly screaming, with insiders saying she was "out of control" in the hallway of her suite. Several guests reportedly thought she was having a mental breakdown and called paramedics, who arrived at the Sunset Strip hotel around 12:40 AM.
After making contact with Spears, the paramedics left. Spears did not get into the ambulance and left the facility with her security without Paul.
The superstar was photographed barefoot and looking rough outside of the hotel. Spears was seen carrying a pillow and wrapped in a blanket. Her eyes appeared bloodshot and her face was puffy as if she had been crying.
RadarOnline.com confirmed a big fight with her boyfriend went down and she left the hotel with her own security, and she's fine.
We reached out to LAPD and Spears' lawyer for comment.
Paul was reportedly hired by Spears' estate in 2022 for a housekeeper-like role, with tasks like “cleaning toilets, mopping floors and picking up trash,” according to InTouch. The pair briefly dated last year during her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari. While their romance only lasted a few weeks, Paul didn't hesitate to dish about Spears in the press.
"She’s a phenomenal woman,” he told Us Weekly in September 2023. “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.” Spears and Paul were photographed together last month, sparking rumors they were back together. It's unclear where their relationship stands after the fight.
It's been a big week for the singer as she also reached a divorce settlement with Asghari and hurled insults at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.