Britney Spears Struggles to Keep Low-profile With Felon Ex Paul Soliz After Sources Claimed He Was Out of Singer's Life for Good

Britney Spears was spotted out and about with her felon ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz last week after insiders claimed that the felon was out of her life completely, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come two months after the Princess of Pop, 42, shut down rumors that she and Soliz, 37, were still dating, the pair were spotted hiding from paparazzi in San Fernando Valley, California on Thursday.