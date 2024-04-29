Britney Spears Struggles to Keep Low-profile With Felon Ex Paul Soliz After Sources Claimed He Was Out of Singer's Life for Good
Britney Spears was spotted out and about with her felon ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz last week after insiders claimed that the felon was out of her life completely, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come two months after the Princess of Pop, 42, shut down rumors that she and Soliz, 37, were still dating, the pair were spotted hiding from paparazzi in San Fernando Valley, California on Thursday.
According to photos of the pair obtained by Page Six, Spears and Soliz were caught ducking down inside a Mercedes SUV during their cruise around San Fernando Valley last week.
Soliz, who was driving the vehicle, was caught covering his face with his right arm shortly after he and Spears were spotted.
The Toxic singer, meanwhile, was caught ducking down in the passenger seat as she frantically tried to roll up the car window.
Also surprising were reports that Spears accidentally cracked the front windshield of the Mercedes SUV with her heel as she struggled to dodge the paparazzi.
Soliz drove the pair away shortly after the paparazzi ambush in San Fernando Valley on Thursday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sighting of Spears with her felon ex-boyfriend last week came months after sources close to the Baby One More Time singer claimed that Soliz was out of her life completely.
Insiders close to Spears said in September 2023 that Soliz “isn't good for her" and that the singer’s friends “aren't supportive of the relationship."
A second source suggested that Spears was attracted to Soliz because the convicted felon made her feel “like he is acting as her protector and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam [Asghari].”
Other sources told this outlet in September that Spears and Soliz were no longer in contact with one another.
Flash forward to February 2024, and Spears herself shut down the rumors that she was still dating her convicted felon housekeeper.
“Hopeless, romantic understanding that being single is awesome!” Spears captioned an Instagram video earlier this year.
The Womanizer singer reportedly distanced herself from Soliz shortly after she found out about his extensive criminal background.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the sighting of Spears and Soliz together again on Thursday in San Fernando Valley came just one day before the singer officially settled her lengthy conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie.
Spears reportedly agreed to pay her estranged father’s $2 million legal bills so that she could “put everything behind her” and avoid the need for a trial regarding the matter.
“As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter,” the Toxic singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement shortly after the settlement was reached on Friday.