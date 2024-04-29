Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy Planning on 'Settling Scores' With Friends Who've Gone Silent as He Faces Legal Trouble: Report

diddy ex nanny raven kim porter niece drops wrongful termination lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Diddy is reportedly out for revenge after he 'clears his name' in his multiple legal battles.

By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

With Sean "Diddy" Combs facing accusations of physical violence, sexual abuse, and sex trafficking, the music mogul is reportedly out for revenge.

A bombshell report claims the Bad Boy Records founder has been secretly getting ready to come for the A-listers who have deserted him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy ex nanny raven kim porter niece drops wrongful termination lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Diddy faces multiple accusations of physical violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking.

"He's nursing a grudge against collaborators who've gone silent amid his legal battles," a source squealed to The National Enquirer.

"Questions linger over the whereabouts of stars he helped elevate, like Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and Justin Bieber, who have distanced themselves from him."

Article continues below advertisement
diddy ex nanny raven kim porter niece drops wrongful termination lawsuit
Source: MEGA

A music insider claimed Diddy will 'shift his focus' to 'settling scores' with A-listers after his legal battles.

Article continues below advertisement

In the aftermath of the shocking allegations — and a raid by the Department of Homeland Security at his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami — the 54-year-old music legend is said to be doing a slow, steady simmer while keeping tabs on all who turned their backs on him.

"Diddy is preparing for a fierce legal battle to clear his name," a music insider added. "Once vindicated, his focus will shift toward settling scores with those who deserted him when he needed them most!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy partying
Source: MEGA

Sources said the music mogul is 'nursing a grudge' against former collaborators.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the list of high-profile names Diddy will be reportedly be "settling scores" with after his legal battles are put to bed continues to grow daily.

As this outlet reported, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne, who's known for being a political leader in Belize, recently confessed in an interview that Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy "reopens wounds" for him.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy main
Source: MEGA

The insider said Diddy is 'keeping tabs' on those in Hollywood who have supported him amid his accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

Shyne claimed he was the fall guy for a 1999 New York City shooting, in which three people were injured after an argument between Diddy and a partygoer broke out. While Diddy was charged with gun possession and bribery, he was ultimately acquitted.

Shyne, who has maintained his innocence, was found guilty and served time behind bars. Following the news of Diddy's multiple lawsuits, shooting victim Natania Reuben released a video in which she reiterated her claim that it was Diddy who pulled the trigger.

Article continues below advertisement

"It opens wounds when you hear, you know, the victim saying that, you know, it was Diddy that shot her… and that was triggered by a lawsuit from a producer [Lil Rod] that produced on the Love Album who is making accusations," the former rapper said in an interview with Channel 5.

Shyne added, "But it certainly reopens the wounds that I've been saying this all along, everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy. But my political enemies and, you know, detractors try to make me into, you know, this criminal. But everyone knew that I was a young kid that took the fall."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.