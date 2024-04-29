Diddy Planning on 'Settling Scores' With Friends Who've Gone Silent as He Faces Legal Trouble: Report

In the aftermath of the shocking allegations — and a raid by the Department of Homeland Security at his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami — the 54-year-old music legend is said to be doing a slow, steady simmer while keeping tabs on all who turned their backs on him.

"Diddy is preparing for a fierce legal battle to clear his name," a music insider added. "Once vindicated, his focus will shift toward settling scores with those who deserted him when he needed them most!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's reps for comment.