City Girls Feud: JT Slams Yung Miami's 'Sneak Dissing' Claims as Diddy's Legal Drama Rages On
Drama is popping off between City Girls hitmakers JT and Yung Miami after the latter got dragged into Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tension between the ladies reached a boiling point on Monday, when both took to X, formerly Twitter, to get some grievances off their chest.
Their war of words kicked off after Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) retweeted JT's post stating that she has a "Glock loaded with an extended clip!"
"A b---- been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain't say s--- what a b---- mad at me fa?????!!!!!!" Miami began. "I ain't jealous of a soul I'm always like go b---- go!!! I clap for everybody I show love to EVERYBODY!! It ain't a b---- I haven't shown love to!!!!!!"
"For you to come on here & try to play victim is crazy! Jatavia you been sneak dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS!!! I haven't said s--- back to you!! You made 2 whole songs DISSING ME & I STILL RAPPED your s--- with my chest & showed love :) so what's the real problem here???" Miami vented, claiming JT let the internet fool her into believing she was jealous of her.
Miami declared that she had been a solid and trusted friend to JT (real name: Jatavia Shakara Johnson), further stating that "trying to kick me while I'm down" and playing "into these narratives" is dangerous.
JT fired back and said that she was the first person that Miami called when all hell broke loose, seemingly referring to Rodney Jones' lawsuit against Diddy in which Miami was named.
As we previously reported, the music mogul was accused within the lawsuit of bragging about allegedly paying Miami a monthly stipend for sex work. It was also alleged that YM served as a drug mule for Diddy, allegedly smuggling "pink cocaine" for the mogul.
The Act Up rapper vehemently denied both allegations.
More recently, Miami was served legal papers in Houston over the weekend on behalf of Charlie Cee, founder of Act Bad Ent LLC, who accused the performer of trademark infringement.
Amid a series of scandals, JT denied shading Miami in the tracks No Bars and Sideways and claimed that she has been nothing but a supportive friend in return, telling fans they will see "in time" that she is not, "never was and never will be the problem."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Oh wow you're really losing it!" she wrote in response to Miami, blasting her groupmate for taking to the internet. "If you thought this why not speak to me about it? You came on here & said LOL so ppl can ask you why you wasn't defending me … ATTENTION seeking as usual!"