City Girls Feud: JT Slams Yung Miami's 'Sneak Dissing' Claims as Diddy's Legal Drama Rages On

Their war of words kicked off after Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) retweeted JT's post stating that she has a "Glock loaded with an extended clip!"

"A b---- been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain't say s--- what a b---- mad at me fa?????!!!!!!" Miami began. "I ain't jealous of a soul I'm always like go b---- go!!! I clap for everybody I show love to EVERYBODY!! It ain't a b---- I haven't shown love to!!!!!!"

"For you to come on here & try to play victim is crazy! Jatavia you been sneak dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS!!! I haven't said s--- back to you!! You made 2 whole songs DISSING ME & I STILL RAPPED your s--- with my chest & showed love :) so what's the real problem here???" Miami vented, claiming JT let the internet fool her into believing she was jealous of her.