Toxicology Report Reveals 24-Year-Old Aspiring Singer, Who Died in Music Exec's Miami Hotel Room, Used 'Pink Cocaine'

According to the medical examiner's report, the singer was discovered on March 30 in the bathtub, balled up in the fetal position.

"In the hotel room, there were an unknown pink powdery substance located on the coffee table along with a clear baggie with the same substance. A cut drinking straw was next to the substance," the report stated.

The report detailed additional findings of the "pink powdery substance" otherwise known as "Tusi" or "pink cocaine."