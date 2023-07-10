Toxicology Report Reveals 24-Year-Old Aspiring Singer, Who Died in Music Exec's Miami Hotel Room, Used 'Pink Cocaine'
A 24-year-old aspiring singer from Colombia was found dead in a room at The Setai hotel in Miami Beach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Camila Sterling was discovered with a cocktail of trendy drugs in her system while staying in a room that was rented under the name of a married music executive, David Bolno, 46. A baggie containing a mysterious "pink powdery substance" was discovered near Sterling in the five-star hotel room.
According to the medical examiner's report, the singer was discovered on March 30 in the bathtub, balled up in the fetal position.
"In the hotel room, there were an unknown pink powdery substance located on the coffee table along with a clear baggie with the same substance. A cut drinking straw was next to the substance," the report stated.
The report detailed additional findings of the "pink powdery substance" otherwise known as "Tusi" or "pink cocaine."
"Pink residue was also noted in the second bathroom sink along with a pillow on the floor," the report continued. "Also, a search of the decedent's purse by law enforcement revealed another clear baggie with the same substance."
Named after the strawberry food dye used for its distinct color, lab-made "pink cocaine" originated in Colombia and became popular for offering the effects of ecstasy.
Despite its name, the substance typically did not involve cocaine and was primarily comprised of dye, caffeine, and ketamine.
- Courtney Tailor Cries Self Defense Over Death Of BF, OnlyFans Model Lawyers Up
- Basketball Fanatics Get Ready To Go To Miami To Watch FIBA’s AmeriCup Championship At LiveXLive & Vaunt’s Music Lives Ballerfest Tomorrow, 11/12 - 11/14 — Get Your Tickets Now!
- Gabrielle Union Brings Her Booty & Dwyane Wade’s Boys To The Beach
Sterling's death was ruled an accidental overdose. A toxicology report revealed the singer suffered "acute combined toxic effects of multiple drugs," according to the Daily Mail.
In addition to "pink cocaine," MDMA and Ketamine were listed in the report. Sterling's family described her as a non-drinker and non-smoker, but she did have a history of epilepsy and seizures.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sterling allegedly spent the night with Bolno, who was a partner at Los Angeles-based management firm NKSFB. Bolno was ultimately absolved of any connection to Sterling's overdose thanks to CCTV footage.
Security cameras captured the music executive leaving the Miami Beach hotel around 4:30 AM, hours before Sterling placed a call for room service.
Bolno was believed to be leaving in the early morning hours to catch a flight back to the West Coast, where his children and wife awaited his arrival.