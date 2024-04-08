Home > Exclusive Details > Diddy Exclusive Details Yung Miami $10 Million Lawsuit: Man Who Served Diddy's GF With Legal Papers Facing Death Threats Source: MEGA Yung Miami spoke out about the viral video of her being served. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 8 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

The process server who tracked down Yung Miami in Texas to serve her legal papers claimed he received violent threats after the incident went viral. As we previously reported, over the weekend, Diddy’s on-again, off-again girlfriend was handed a $10 million lawsuit while partying at a Houston pool party.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Yung Miami has kept quiet about Diddy since the feds raided his homes.

The incident went down at Sekai Night & Day on Saturday when Yung Miami was hosting an event. The process server posted a video of himself at the party and walking up to Yung Miami. In the clip, the City Girls rapper stands with a group of friends when the man calls out her name.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The process server said he received a death threat after the video went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Yung Miami responded to the man who then handed her the legal paperwork. He informed her that she had just been served by Charlie Cee. As we first reported, Cee filed a $10 million lawsuit against Yung Miami for trademark infringement. He claimed to own the trademark “Act Bad.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Diddy denied all allegations of wrongdoing after being sued by multiple women for alleged sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement

Cee said Yung Miami and her associates had been using the trademark on merchandise without his approval. He demanded an injunction prohibiting her from continuing to sell items with “Act Bad” printed on them and the 8-figure sum in damages. “The defendant had knowingly in bad faith marketed, distributed, offered to sell or sold the United States materially different products,” the lawsuit stated. “Her and her alleged boyfriend Sean Combs has a song called “Act Bad” and in a magazine stated them as “Mr. and Mrs. Act Bad,” causing a whole bunch of confusion with Plaintiff trademark.”

Article continues below advertisement

Yung Miami will now have to respond in court due to her being served. Hours after the video of Yung Miami being served went viral, the process server posted a video showing DMs he received from City Girls fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Diddy is spending time in Florida after the feds raided his home as part of a sex trafficking investigation into the mogul.

Article continues below advertisement

One man wrote, “P---- a— b----” The server responded, “f--- you want?” “B---, how about you drop you location?” the man told the server. The server responded, “U in Houston?” to which the man said, “Drop your location so we can put you with your dead cousin.”

Article continues below advertisement

He added, “Yeah, I’m in Houston. S--- the f--- up talking where you do you want to meet.” The process server provided an address for the man to meet him during the conversation. The man told him, “We are on the way.” The server captioned his post, “Dog. This s--- unreal..”

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Yung Miami tweeted after the video went viral, "Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I'm not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let's go viral I'm tired!!!!!!!"