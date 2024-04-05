Diddy's Son Christian 'King' Combs Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault During 2022 Yacht Party
Diddy’s son Christian "King" Combs was sued for sexual assault this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The accuser, Grace O'Marcaigh, claimed to have suffered a traumatic experience during a yacht party where Diddy’s son allegedly forced himself on her.
According to O'Marcaigh's lawsuit, the incident took place on a yacht chartered by Diddy just days before New Year's Eve in 2022.
The event, which was reportedly advertised as a family-friendly gathering, turned into a nightmare for O'Marcaigh who was working as a steward on board at the time of the alleged incident.
During the party, O'Marcaigh alleged that King Combs, 25, targeted her and made her feel uncomfortable.
She also recounted an incident where King allegedly pressured her to drink spiked liquor, attempted to kiss and grope her despite her objections, and later cornered her and tried to force her into performing oral sex on him.
O'Marcaigh claimed to have audio recordings supporting her version of events – including her refusal of King's advances.
Even more shocking was the revelation that the lawsuit also implicated Diddy himself.
O'Marcaigh accused Diddy of liability for chartering the yacht where the alleged sexual assault occurred. She also alleged that she witnessed Diddy in the company of women she referred to as "sex workers" during the party.
Meanwhile, King’s accuser also claimed that she witnessed Diddy expose himself to Yung Miami – a member of the musical duo City Girls – during a game on the yacht.
O'Marcaigh claimed that several of the incidents and events she alleged were captured by a Hulu camera crew that was also on board the yacht at the time.
King’s accuser is reportedly being represented by Tyrone Blackburn – the same attorney who is handling Rodney Jones' ongoing lawsuit against Diddy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O'Marcaigh’s sexual assault lawsuit against King Combs came just days after federal agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.
The raids came as Diddy remains under federal investigation for allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and illegal narcotics and firearms.
While nobody was arrested during the raids, both King and Diddy’s other son, Justin Combs, were placed in handcuffs and ordered to sit on the lawn as the search and seizure operation was executed.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a rep for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed in a statement after the raids last month.
Diddy's legal issues first started in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the disgraced rapper and music exec of rape and abuse.
Although the lawsuit was settled shortly after it was filed, several additional accusers later came forward to accuse Diddy of similar allegations.